MARION 44, BLYTHEVILLE 14

MARION -- Senior Slade Webb caught three touchdown passes -- all in the first half -- as the Patriots defeated the visiting Chickasaws.

Marion, which trailed 14-7 at the first quarter, scored the game's final 37 points. Webb scored on receptions of 28, 7 and 35 yards. Marion senior Anthony Price scored on two 1-yard runs and another from 62 -- all in the second half.

Sports on 08/31/2019