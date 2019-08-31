Melbourne prevails in a contest of QBs

CONWAY -- The two quarterbacks battled right up to the end.

The edge went to senior Gabe Lawrence, who completed 15 of 24 passes for 336 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Melbourne Bearkatz to a 28-24 victory over the Charleston Tigers at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in Conway on Friday night.

Lawrence's 36-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Eli Harrell completed the scoring for Melbourne with 3:14 left in the game.

"That was a great catch on [Harrell's] part," Lawrence said. "I just tried to give him a chance, and he came through. Now we're going to go celebrate. I'm so happy right now."

"Melbourne made the plays and we didn't," Charleston Coach Ricky May said. "That's what it boiled down to."

Melbourne led from the first play of the game, a 90-yard opening kickoff return by junior Riley Gray, until senior quarterback Braydon Ross tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to junior Kaleb Hamby to give Charleston a 24-21 lead with 4:31 left in the fourth quarter.

Ross completed 18 of 29 passes for 211 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"The quarterbacks were pretty good," May said.

Most of the scoring came before halftime.

Ross' 7-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Kaden Benge completed the first sustained drive for either team and tied the score at 6-6 with 2:23 left in the first quarter.

Melbourne answered less than two minutes later to take a 14-6 lead on Lawrence's 29-yard touchdown pass to Gray.

After Melbourne held Charleston to three plays and a punt, Lawrence needed one play to find senior receiver Hunter Jennings for a 62-yard touchdown that gave the Bearkatz a 21-6 lead with 10:18 left in the second quarter.

Charleston was within 21-12 after its next possession, a nine-play drive completed by Ross' 14-yard pass into the end zone that bounced off Benge but was caught by senior Tanner Jones for the score.

A Melbourne fumble led to a 36-yard touchdown pass from Ross to Benge that put Charleston within 21-18 with 5:34 left in the second quarter.

"Our offense played great," May said. "You just can't give up all the plays we did in the secondary, and that's what we did."

