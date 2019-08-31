NETTLETON 69,

GOSNELL 32

GOSNELL -- Senior Cade Carter threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns, as the Raiders rolled over the host Pirates.

Nettleton scored the game's first 28 points and led 49-26 at the half.

Senior Nathan Young led Nettleton on the ground, running 12 times for 135 yards and 2 TDs. Sophomore Cameron Scarlett scored three rushing touchdowns and senior Joesee Perkins had two scoring receptions for the Raiders.

