POA readies to remediate stump dump

NWA Democrat-Gazette/SPENCER TIREY Workers use a bulldozer Thursday to smooth and fill the former stump dump after extinguishing a fire, while cleaning up in Bella Vista. Work is being done to stabilize the site now that the fire is out, according to the Property Owners Association.

BELLA VISTA — A remediation plan likely will propose turning an old stump dump site into a green space some hope will become public.

Mayor Peter Christie said most of the residents he has spoken with would like to see the 367-acres transformed into a park with walking paths and activities for children. He stressed he wasn’t speaking for the city.

The plan for improving an old stump dump site on Trafalgar Road is due by Sept. 9 from the Bella Vista Property Owners Association.

The site is where an underground fire burned for almost a year before firms hired by the association extinguished the blaze in less than 30 days. City firefighters discovered the fire July 29, 2018.

Kim Carlson with the Property Owners Association said project manager ERM has indicated it will submit the plan on time to the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality. ERM is a firm working in environmental planning and compliance, according to the association.

Environmental Quality will review the plan and offer comments to the association, state officials have said.

The total cost to put out the fire and remediate the site is estimated between $4 million and $4.1 million, Carlson said.

The association took over responsibility May 3 from Environmental Quality to extinguish the fire and to restore the site. The fire was out June 4. Work also included site stabilization, according to the association’s website.

Tom Judson, the association’s chief operating officer, gave an idea of what the site might look like after remediation in a May 6 video posted to the association website.

“So, let’s think about it a year from now, so we’ll have to have a cap over it,” he said. “We will grow vegetation. We have to try to return it to a by-and-large natural environment — trees growing down the road and so forth.

“Our hope is that a year, two years, five years from now when people drive by that site they go, ‘Wow, that’s kind of a nice area.’ And maybe someone goes ‘and that’s where the fire was!’ and they go ‘really there was a fire there? It looks pretty nice now.’”

Carlson said the association doesn’t own the land, so it can’t be certain the end result will be a park.

“We want it to be something beautiful and positive for the community,” she said. “We can’t say right now what will be there because we don’t own the land.”

The smell of smoke hung over the site and the nearby area for months until the fire was out. Neighbors have filed a lawsuit against the association and others claiming smoke from the fire harmed them and their families.

The association also filed a cross complaint against the other defendants in the neighbors’ lawsuit — Tom Fredericks, Blue Mountain Storage, which Fredericks owned, Brown’s Tree Care and BTS Equipment, looking for reimbursement for money spent on putting out the fire.

The association operated the dump on leased land from December 2003 to December 2016, when it was covered with soil, Judson said. No one monitored the site the last few years it was open, but staff members would remove trash when possible, he said.

The property is owned by Brown’s Tree Care.

Dump lawsuit

Benton County Circuit Judge Xollie Duncan will preside over a Sept. 16 hearing concerning a lawsuit filed by neighbors of the former dump against the Bella Vista Property Owners Association and others.

Source: Staff report

