POCAHONTAS 42,

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 18

POCAHONTAS -- Junior quarterback Dawson Chester threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Redskins posted a victory over the visiting Southerners.

Chester found senior Jackson Nichols for a 25-yard scoring strike in the first quarter and junior C.J. Palmer for a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Chester's rushing touchdowns came on runs of 25 and 3 yards.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Pocahontas, which led 20-6 at the half, picked up a 5-yard TD run from senior Derek Kimble and a 16-yard TD run from senior Brian Lemm in the third quarter.

Sports on 08/31/2019