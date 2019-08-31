Sections
Police ID worker killed at road site

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:14 a.m.

A road worker who died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 412 in Lawrence County has been identified as Brendon Walters of Paragould.

Walters, 37, was holding a traffic control sign at a construction site around 10 a.m., according to the Arkansas State Police. A preliminary report indicates a westbound Hyundai struck her.

Bill Sadler, a state police spokesman, said the crash investigation is not complete, so it is not yet known if the driver will face any charges in connection to the death.

Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle said Walters was an employee of Atlas Asphalt Inc., a subcontractor under the primary contractor working on a paving project.

