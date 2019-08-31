PREP FOOTBALL Bentonville seeks redemption in season opener

BENTONVILLE -- When somebody really wants redemption, nine months can be a long time to wait.

Bentonville High's football team hopes it won't have to wait any longer as the Tigers host Midwest City, Okla., today as part of the "Rumble In The Ozarks" doubleheader at Tiger Stadium.

Bentonville and Midwest City will play the 3 p.m. game, while North Little Rock takes on Tulsa Booker T. Washington at 7 p.m.

While the Tigers did drop an overtime decision to the Bombers in last year's season opener, that's not the loss they want to atone. Bentonville seeks redemption for its last home game -- a 30-17 loss to Fort Smith Northside, marking the first time the Tigers didn't reach the Class 7A playoff semifinals since 2009.

"You think of the last time we competed on this field, it was in the playoffs and it didn't end the way we wanted it," said Bentonville coach Jody Grant. "It left a bad taste in our mouths. We have used that as motivation throughout the offseason. It's now here, and we're ready."

The Tigers tuned up for their season opener with a 24-0 decision over Westmoore, Okla., in a scrimmage at Tulsa Union last week. Senior tailback Preston Crawford accounted for two touchdowns with a 1-yard run and a 68-yard pass from Andrew Edwards, who split the majority of the time at quarterback with Ben Pankau.

Bentonville's defense, meanwhile, never allowed Westmoore to reach midfield, while junior inside linebacker Cole Joyce recorded three of the team's four quarterback sacks during the two-quarter scrimmage.

"I learned a lot about this team, truthfully," Grant said. "A lot of people ask how we're going to be, and it's hard to tell until you see them against somebody else. I thought our kids competed well in the mini-game against Westmoore, who is a good team. I saw some good things, and I saw some things we can improve on and worked on this week.

"I wanted to see us run the ball with some success. I felt like if we did that, then this team has a chance to be pretty good. I felt like we did that last week. Defensively, I thought we were pretty good and last week confirmed that. We had multiple three-and-outs against Westmoore and played with a lot of success."

The setup at Bentonville has helped North Little Rock with its scheduling problems. Coach Jamie Mitchell said his team had to resort to going to Broken Arrow, Okla., just to have a scrimmage game last week, and he said his team played well after the first two minutes.

Booker T. Washington, however, is part of a murderous nonconference schedule for the Charging Wildcats. North Little Rock hosts Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven, then returns to Shreveport, La., for a game against Baton Rouge Catholic.

"We're thankful to have an opponent," Mitchell said. "We're not excited about Booker T. That team is loaded for bear, and I don't think we will see a faster team this entire year. It's going to be a challenge for us.

"Our nonconference schedule is incredibly brutal, but we'll be a better football team after this. I don't know what our record will be after this, but we'll be better because of it."

North Little Rock will already be without standout running back Brandon Thomas and defensive tackle Rashad Muhammad, both of whom are out indefinitely after an offseason incident. Now the Charging Wildcats will be without Mason Carlan, a three-year starter who tore his meniscus and had surgery to repair it.

Mitchell said at one point he had only one returning offensive starter on the field during the scrimmage against Broken Arrow, and his team will need somebody to step up and take charge.

"I'm going to have those three players standing by me, which isn't a good feeling," Mitchell said. "At the same time, as most coaches will tell you, it's the next man up, and we have to get better.

"We're still going to do what we do. Our beliefs won't change. We're going to run the football, and we want to be physical on defense. Our scheme and philosophy won't change; it will just be some different faces doing their jobs."

At A Glance Midwest City, Okla. at Bentonville High Tiger Stadium KICKOFF 3 p.m. RECORDS Season opener for both teams ON THE AIR Live-stream can be found at bentonvillesportsnetwork.com. BETWEEN THE LINES It’s the second meeting between the two teams, as Midwest City won 28-25 in overtime during last year’s meeting. … Bombers RB Kristawn Friday is the team’s leading returning rusher with 369 yards and a touchdown on 67 carries. … WR Andre Miles caught 17 passes for almost 300 yards and five TDs. … LB Sam Sissons had the most tackles of anybody returning with 39, while fellow LB Jacobi Johnson had 37 tackles and 3 quarterback sacks. … Bentonville RB Preston Crawford, who earned college attention in the offseason, seeks to improve on last year’s performance, where he ran for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Zach Lee is the Tigers’ leading returner at receiver, where he caught 24 passes for 261 yards and three scores, and he will get help from senior Trenton Kolb and sophomore Chas Nimrod. … Jack Burgess returns as the starting center and will be surrounded by four new starters on the offensive line. … All-conference selection Chris Crawford is the leader of the Tigers’ defensive line from one of the end positions. … The linebacker corps is led by Cole Joyce, an all-state performer who recorded 80 tackles last fall, and Stinespring, who was named the conference’s defensive newcomer of the year. PLAYERS TO WATCH Midwest City — WR Andre Miles (Jr., 5-10, 170), RB Kristawn Friday (Jr., 5-9, 180), LB Jacobi Johnson (Sr., 6-4, 215), TE/LB Sam Sissons (Sr., 6-1, 205), DB Davione Tipton (Sr., 5-8, 140). Bentonville — RB Preston Crawford (Sr., 5-11, 180), OL Jack Burgess (Sr., 6-0, 240), WR Zach Lee (Sr., 6-5, 190), TE Sam Golden (Sr., 6-1, 220), DL Chris Crawford (Sr., 5-11, 215), LB Cole Joyce (Jr., 6-0, 215), LB Keegan Stinespring (Jr., 5-11, 195), CB Levi Bennett (Sr., 5-10, 170), QB/FS Ben Pankau (Sr., 6-1, 180). HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Bentonville is No. 4 in Class 7A. HOOTEN’S LINE Bentonville by 1. OUR TAKE Bentonville 24, Midwest City 20. — HENRY APPLE • @NWAHenry

