PREP FOOTBALL Clarksville rushing attack too much for Booneville

CLARKSVILLE -- Clarksville used a punishing Single Wing attack to end Booneville's 15-game winning streak in a 41-35 nonconference upset Friday night at Whitson-Morgan Stadium.

The Class 5A Panthers (1-0) rushed for 22 first downs and 337 yards. Clarksville finished with 401 total yards as it completed all three passes it threw for 64 yards, all for first downs.

CLARKSVILLE 41, BOONEVILLE 35 Booneville ^7 ^7 14 ^7 — 35 Clarksville ^7 21 ^6 ^7 — 41 First Quarter CLARK – B. Buckner 4 run (Fernandez kick), 10:09. BOONE – Ray 1 run (Kent kick), 3:09. Second Quarter CLARK – N. Buckner 2 run (Fernandez kick), 11:57. CLARK – B. Buckner 8 run (Fernandez kick), 5:24. BOONE – Brasher 1 run (Kent kick), 1:27. CLARK – Burkett 21 run (Fernandez kick), :24. Third Quarter BOONE – Ray 6 run (Kent kick), 8:09. CLARK – B. Buckner 2 run (kick failed), 4:45. BOONE – Ray 5 run (Kent kick), :48. Fourth Quarter CLARK – N. Buckner 3 run (Fernandez kick), 7:27. BOONE – Ray 1 run (Kent kick), 2:34.

"We had to play well offensively because we could not keep them off the field on defense," Panthers coach Khris Buckner said. "We knew we had to keep scoring. I thought we handled them up front."

The defending 3A state champion Bearcats (0-1) were no slouch on offense, either. Booneville rushed for 294 yards and had 325 total yards. Randon Ray (118 yards on 23 carries) and Cam Brasher (109 yards on 21 carries) keyed the Booneville offensive attack.

"Booneville is a plug-and-play offense," Buckner said. "We stopped them on one possession -- and that was the difference."

The difference was two second-quarter possessions -- a three-and-out early and a last-second pass breakup near the goal line to end the first half -- that Booneville didn't score.

The only possession that Clarksville didn't score was its final one as it ran out the final 2 minutes, 34 seconds of the game.

"We knew coming in they had a lot of seniors and lots of speed and a lot of size," Booneville coach Scott Hyatt said. "Offensively, they whipped us up front, and we had trouble tackling."

Every time Booneville was in position to make a defensive stop to regain momentum, Clarksville would find a way to convert.

The biggest chance for the Booneville defense was early in the fourth quarter with Clarksville leading 34-28. The Panthers offense started on its 11 after a block-in-the-back penalty on the kickoff. A fumbled snap forced a second-and-14 at the Panthers 7.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Miles Castleman tossed a screen pass to Colby Burkett, who raced 36 yards to a first down at the Panther 43. Ten plays later, Nicholas Buckner scored on a 3-yard run with 7:27 left for a 41-28 lead. Buckner gained 133 yards on 16 carries to lead the rushing attack.

"We stuffed them there and we had a chance to stop them," Hyatt said. "That would have been a big momentum swing. Instead, they execute the play and they got out of the hole."

Though Booneville got to within 41-35 with 2:34 left on Ray's 1-yard touchdown run, Clarksville would recover the onside kick and get two first downs before running out the clock.

The Panthers used its Single Wing rushing attack to run through, around and past the Bearcats defense. Clarksville rushed for 217 yards in the first half and had 235 yards of total offense.

Bryce Buckner capped off a quick 6-play, 68-yard drive with a 4-yard keeper with 10:09 left in the first quarter to give the Panthers a quick 7-0 lead.

Booneville answered with a 14-play, 53-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes. Bearcat quarterback Randon Ray scored on a 1-yard keeper and the game was tied at 7-all with three minutes left in the first quarter.

From there, though, Clarksville would dominate.

The Panthers retook the lead at 14-7 on 2-yard run by Nicholas Buckner on the initial play of the second quarter, capping a 7-play, 54-yard drive.

Booneville was forced to punt after three plays netted no yards and Clarksville responded with a 9-play, 69-yard drive, capped by Bryce Buckner's 8-yard run for a 21-7 Panther lead with 5:24 left in the first half.

The Bearcats answered with a 74-yard touchdown drive finished off by Cam Brasher who powered in on a 1-yard run to get Booneville to within 21-14 with 1:27 left.

Instead of going into halftime with a one-score lead, Clarksville scored on five plays on a 21-yard run by Colby Burkett to get the Panther lead back to two touchdowns at 28-14 with 24 seconds left in the second quarter.

Sports on 08/31/2019