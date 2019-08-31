PREP FOOTBALL Henry helps Van Buren take down Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Jaiden Henry proved to be a difference-maker in all three phases in his Van Buren debut.

Henry -- a junior who transferred from Shiloh Christian when his dad Moe Henry took the Pointers defensive coordinator job -- had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, caught a 56-yard touchdown pass and intercepted a pass in the red zone to help Van Buren to a 35-21 victory against Siloam Springs at Panther Stadium.

"Jaiden played a great game," said Van Buren coach Crosby Tuck, who was making his debut as head coach. "He showed up as a playmaker in all three phases, and that's what I know he can do and what he can bring to the table."

Henry said he dedicated his performance Friday to the memory of his friend Titus Grigg, a 15-year-old Shiloh Christian student who died Aug. 25 from brain cancer.

Despite all the plays he made that went for scores or prevented a score, Henry said his favorite play of the night was the one helping Van Buren (1-0) score its first touchdown -- a 52-yard screen pass from quarterback Gary Phillips to Brayden Rivas in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

"It was my block for Brayden Rivas that he took to the house," Henry said. "That was my most fun play because it felt like I had a hand in that without touching the ball at all."

Siloam Springs answered the score with a TD drive with Taylor Pool scoring on a 14-yard touchdown.

But on the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers (0-1) kicked it deep to Henry who caught the ball at the 1 and his momentum briefly put him in the end zone. He zipped through the Panthers' special teams for the 99-yard return to put Van Buren back up 14-7.

Siloam Springs responded and drove to the Van Buren 7 but lost a fumble and the Pointers recovered.

Four players later, Phillips hit Henry for a 56-yard pass as the Pointers went up 21-7.

Siloam Springs answered with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Pool to Gage Weaver to cut it to 21-14. The Panthers' defense got a stop and the offense got the ball back inside the 10-yard line with a chance to tie, but an intentional grounding penalty moved the Panthers out of range and they turned it over on downs.

Phillips added a 40-yard touchdown before halftime as the Pointers went up 28-14 at halftime.

After halftime, the Panthers drove inside the Pointers red zone, but Henry intercepted a Pool pass at the 1 to snuff out the drive. Siloam Springs finished with five turnovers, including four lost fumbles.

"At least three times we were in the red zone and we turned the football over," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "The defense gave us some opportunities in the red zone. We just didn't capitalize on it. The biggest frustration for me is they're a good football team, but we did a lot of things to help them win."

Van Buren finished with 426 yards of offense. Phillips completed 12 of 19 passes for 220 yards and rushed for 70. Rivas rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries. Henry caught three passes for 94 yards.

The Panthers had 360 yards of offense. Pool rushed for 102 yards on 19 carries and completed 11 of 27 passes for 177 yards. Weaver caught five passes for 101 yards.

Van Buren 35, Siloam Springs 21 Van Buren^14^14^0^7^—^35 Siloam Springs^7^7^0^7^—^21 First Quarter Van — Rivas 52 pass from Phillips (Flores kick), 8:36. Siloam — Pool 14 run (Losh kick), 6:21. Van — Henry 99 kickoff return (Flores kick), 6:07. Second Quarter Van — Henry 56 pass from Phillips (Flores kick), 8:09. Siloam — Weaver 59 pass from Pool (Losh kick), 7:26. Van — Phillips 40 run (Flores kick), 1:42. Fourth Quarter Van — Phillips 1 run (Flores kick), 10:29. Siloam — Talley 1 run (Losh kick), 4:22.

Preps Sports on 08/31/2019