PHOTOS: McClain, Gibbs lead Purple Bulldogs to big win

FAYETTEVILLE--Maybe it doesn't matter if Fayetteville elects not to name a starting quarterback this season.

The Purple Dogs used both Hank Gibbs and Quinn McClain, and the pair combined to throw six touchdown passes in an eventual 64-0 victory over St. Louis Vianney in the season opener for both teams.

"We came out focused and one thing we always preach to our kids is to lock in and be mentally prepared," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said. "We always tell them to play fast and they came out and did it."

Dick's debut as the Fayetteville coach couldn't have gone much better, as his team led 15-0 just 5 minutes into the game and was up 43-0 after a quarter.

McClain, who transferred from nearby Elkins last offseason, went in from a yard out for the game's first score, and he also threw two touchdown passes late in the second quarter -- one to Connor Flannigan and the other to sophomore Isaiah Sategna.

Gibbs tossed four touchdown passes in between. He backed up Darius Bowers a year ago but started a number of games while Bowers was sidelined with an ankle injury.

His first was to Dylan Kittell of the 34-yard variety, before throwing one to Flannigan and two to Luke Charboneau.

"Those two (Gibbs and McClain) prepare like champions," Dick said. "They come in and compete their tails off. They're awesome to work with. They're unselfish and don't care who gets the credit. We look forward to being around those guys every day."

Gibbs was 8 of 9 passing for 134 yards, while McClain completed both his passes for 86 yards.

Fayetteville's defense limited the visiting Griffins to minu-41 yards rushing and held them to 83 yards passing, yielding only six first downs.

Taveon Williamson and Xavier Hernandez both returned passes from Vianney quarterback Griffin John for scores.

"Our coaches' gameplans were unbelievable," Dick said. "Coach (Kenneth) Chick and (Bryant) Davis did a heck of a job at preparing our kids all week."

Fayetteville 64, Vianney 0 Vianney 0 0 0 0 — 0 Fayetteville 43 14 7 0 — 64 First Quarter Fay—McClain 1 run (Richardson kick), 9:42 Fay—Kittell 34 pass from Hank Gibbs (Stuckey pass to B. Flannigan), 7:25 Fay—C. Flannigan 39 pass from Gibbs (Richardson kick), 5:50 Fay—Charboneau 4 pass from Gibbs (Needy kick), 3:02 Fay—Charboneau 22 pass from Gibbs (Richardson kick), 1:59 Fay—T. Williamson 36 interception return (Richardson kick), 0:14 Second Quarter Fay—C. Flannigan 28 pass from McClain (Richardson kick), 7:19 Fay—Sategna 64 pass from McClain (Richardson kick), 3:47 Third Quarter Fay—X. Hernandez 50 interception return (Papinia kick), 9:43

Four Downs

• St. Louis Vianney won a state championship last season in Missouri.

• Five Purple Bulldogs threw passes on the evening.

• Sophomore Isaiah Sategna is the son of Arkansas assistant track and field coach Mario Sategna.

• Next week Fayetteville is on the road to face Owasso, Okla., and former head coach Bill Blankenship, who won a state title with the Purple Bulldogs in 2016.

Sports on 08/31/2019