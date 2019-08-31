OWASSA, OKLA. 47, BENTONVILLE WEST 34

CENTERTON -- The fourth quarter belonged to Owasso, Okla., as the Rams scored 22 points to rally past Bentonville West at Wolverines Stadium.

The Rams trailed 34-25 after three quarters, but a blocked punt for a touchdown and a fumble recovery in the end zone helped them erase their deficit.

