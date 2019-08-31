Private meeting review planned

Jacksonville City Council member Terry Sansing says he plans to discuss with Pulaski County prosecutors next week an Aug. 15 meeting of three other City Council members that he believes violated the state's open meetings law.

The gathering called by council member Tara Smith was to discuss pay raises for more experienced police officers, according to a Facebook post by Smith and city records obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The meeting was not advertised to the public, including the media, as the state's Freedom of Information Act requires.

Smith posted an apology Wednesday on Facebook that described the lack of public notice as a "mistake" that involved failing "to notify the press."

A text from Smith to others the day before referred to the gathering as "on the down low."

"I know it's a FOIA violation, a breach of public trust," Sansing, a Jacksonville council member for about 30 years, said Friday. "You can't deliberately set up a secret meeting, keep it on the 'down low,' then come back and say, 'I made a mistake.'"

"People who break laws shouldn't make laws," he added.

Council members Smith, Gary Sipes and Mary Twitty met with three police captains at that Aug. 15 meeting starting about 4 p.m. without notifying the media or other members of the public.

Sansing, who happened to walk in and discover the gathering in the mayor's conference room, said he was at first greeted by "a sudden silence with deer-in-the-headlights looks from everybody" when he asked what was going on and if the group was meeting.

"No, we're not having a meeting," Sansing says they told him more than once.

The "down low" phrase turned up at least twice in documents supplied in response to the newspaper's public records request.

Smith sent at least one text on Aug. 14, inviting an unidentified person "to come at 4:00. Three of us will be there to discuss step pay on the down low."

Police Capt. Kelley Smiley also sent a text about the meeting Aug. 14 before using the same "down low" phrase: "We need to get to City Hall about 1600 tomorrow. Tara, Sipes and I don't know who else is going to discuss a pay scale for the PD on the down low."

Smith's Wednesday post on Facebook said she was "reaching out to each of you and the press to make you aware of a mistake that I made on August 15th, 2019."

She acknowledged the meeting with two other council members and three police captains "regarding step pay increases to propose to the City Council at some point in the near future ...

"Unfortunately, I failed to notify the press to arrive 45 minutes earlier than our scheduled 4:45 meeting."

About her text to Smiley, Smith posted: "I stated 'on the down low' meaning please do not share this with your police officers because I had no idea if this would ever be presented to the council as a finished product."

Smith went on to write: "I apologize if I violated a FOIA law, however I will not apologize for always making public safety my first priority in our community."

She could not be reached by phone or email Friday.

Sipes, a retired police chief who was in the unadvertised meeting, acknowledged Friday that he presented the proposed pay scale, which would give more experienced officers a $1,000 step increase over other police of the same rank but far less experience.

The proposal would involve thousands in city money, though Sipes said he didn't know how much.

No action was taken at the meeting, he said.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley said Friday he was unaware of the open-meetings conflict in Jacksonville.

The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act requires public notice for virtually all government meetings and requires most to be held in open session for the public to attend. Recent changes to the law require many meetings to be recorded as well.

"It is vital in a democratic society that public business be performed in an open and public manner so that the electors shall be advised of the performance of public officials and of the decisions that are reached in public activity and in making public policy," according to the law, ACA 25-19-101.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock law professor Robert Steinbuch, a co-author of The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act textbook, said Friday: "It's not uncommon for people to make mistakes when it comes to the FOIA." He added that he believes if officials make honest mistakes, correct them and make an effort not to repeat them in the future, "that's appropriate and it's highly unlikely a prosecutor would prosecute."

Steinbuch says he's "less empathetic" about a public official caught in a "knowing violation" of the law.

"The question is: Did the person make an honest mistake," Steinbuch said, "or did she knowingly violate the FOIA and her apology is for getting caught?"

