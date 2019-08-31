REX NELSON: River Market success story

Kelley Bass and I were born only a few weeks apart and have known each other for decades. We both have a background in newspaper work. Here's where we differ: Kelley didn't return to journalism in his late 50s after many years away as I did. Instead, this former Arkansas Gazette columnist has served since late 2012 as the chief executive officer of Little Rock's Museum of Discovery.

The museum, which began in 1927 as the Arkansas Museum of Natural History & Antiquities, has been one of the River Market District's success stories. During the museum's final four years in the Tower Building of the old Little Rock Arsenal at MacArthur Park, it averaged 47,500 visitors per year. With a renewed civic focus on downtown in the 1990s, advocates such as Dean Kumpuris, Jimmy Moses and Rett Tucker pushed for the museum to move its operations to the emerging River Market District. It did just that in 1998, finding a spot in the Terminal Building.

The four-story brick Terminal Building, which has a central eight-story tower, was built in 1926. It was designed by noted architect Eugene Stern in the Venetian Gothic Style and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in April 1982. With the growth of the Arkansas Democrat during the Little Rock newspaper war, publisher Walter E. Hussman Jr. moved the Democrat's printing presses to the building. The newspaper war ended in October 1991, and Hussman chose to use the Gazette's printing facility several blocks to the east to print the newly christened Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Enter what was by then known as the Arkansas Museum of Science & History, which moved into the Terminal Building under its new name as the Museum of Discovery. During its first 13 years in the River Market District, the museum averaged 109,667 visitors a year. The museum closed in April 2011 to begin a $9.2 million renovation that was funded by a grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation. It reopened in January 2012 and averaged 155,618 visitors annually during the next seven years.

What normally happens when a museum undergoes a redesign is that visitor numbers go up for a couple of years and then drop. At the Museum of Discovery, last year's numbers were up 6.6 percent from the previous year.

"We've flipped the story," Bass says. "Part of it is because we have a good marketing plan, and part of it has to do with the growth of the River Market District as an attraction."

The visitor count last year was 162,667, the highest since 2012. Member revenue has soared from $117,023 in 2014 to $176,234 last year. Summer-camp revenue has gone from $44,583 in 2012 to $103,087 last year.

Newspaper folks must come up with story ideas on a daily basis. His 18 years in journalism (Bass worked for the Springfield News-Leader in Missouri and the Arkansas Times in Little Rock after the Gazette closed) taught Bass to always be coming up with fresh ideas. Bass later spent nine years as the senior vice president of corporate communications for Acxiom Corp. He then served as assistant dean for external affairs at the Donaghey College of Engineering & Information Technology at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. In that role, Bass was responsible for fundraising, community outreach and corporate relations.

Bass was a member of the museum's board for three years prior to taking his current job. At the time he was hired, Bass stressed the museum's transformation from a place that collected artifacts to an interactive science center.

"The Museum of Discovery plays a critical role in igniting a passion for science, technology and math in thousands of Arkansans," he said in 2012. "I'll continue to spread that message and stress the museum's importance, not only for the people who visit and experience our amazing exhibits, but also for the state's future and the creation of a pipeline of interested, capable students who pursue science, technology, engineering and math degrees in college."

In addition to being born in 1959 and having a newspaper background, Bass and I share a passion for Arkansas. So it comes as no surprise when I see Bass working to make the Museum of Discovery a statewide institution. The museum had groups visit from 60 of the state's 75 counties last year, along with visitors from every state. Bass is now focused on starting programs outside Central Arkansas.

More than $53,000 has been raised to fund programs the Museum of Discovery will deliver in 11 elementary schools and six libraries in Mississippi County. One program, known as Tinkering 101, trains educators in hand-on activities that engage students. The other program, the STEM Excellence Pathway, allows schools to assess their science, technology, engineering and math programs and then create plans for improvement. The program was developed by the Carnegie Science Center of Pittsburgh.

Steel companies with operations in Mississippi County contributed to the effort along with Southern Bancorp and others.

"We understand that we must invest in our area schools if we expect to have a qualified work force to fulfill our growing needs in the years and decades to come," says Dave Reinhart, the controller for Nucor Steel Arkansas. "I know the other employers in Mississippi County understand the need to continue to build a pipeline for skilled workers, and I'm happy so many contributed to this campaign."

Bass, never one to be satisfied with past achievements, is now looking for other Arkansas communities that will welcome Museum of Discovery programs.

------------v------------

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.

Editorial on 08/31/2019