Rivercrest 19, Lewisburg (Miss) 16

RIVERCREST 19, OLIVE BRANCH (MISS.) LEWISBURG 16
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss.-- Riley Jones nailed a 41-yard field goal on the game's final play to give the Colts a road victory.
The first score of the game came on a Rivercrest safety, as Alec Hinkin and Logan Gray combined on the tackle in the end zone.
Lewisburg fought back with a field goal and an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, to close the the first half with a 10-2 lead.
Colts' quarterback Easton Elder launched a 63-yard touchdown pass to Keshawn Scott, which was followed by a successful two-point conversion on a throw from Kam Turner to Jones.
After a Lewisburg score made it 16-10, Rivercrest scored again on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Turner to Douglas Freeman with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter, though the extra point was blocked to leave it 16-16.
The Colts got the ball back in time for Jones to kick the game-winning field goal on the final play.
