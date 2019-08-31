Sections
Riverview 48, Brookland 32

Today at 2:16 a.m.

BROOKLAND -- Logan Miller and Ashton Williams each rushed for three touchdowns to send the Raiders home with a victory over Brookland.

Miller scored on runs of 6, 21 and 38 yards, while Williams added touchdown runs of 2, 38 and 23 yards.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Riverview's longest score came on a 73-yard kickoff return by Todd Castera in the third quarter.

Emmanuel Rios made 6 of 6 extra points.

Sports on 08/31/2019

Print Headline: Riverview 48, Brookland 32

