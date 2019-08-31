Robinson plays up, handles Springdale

Playing up again proved no problem for Class 4A Joe T. Robinson.

Junior tailback Hunter Smith returned the season-opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, then added two rushing scores in Robinson's 49-28 victory over Class 7A Springdale on Friday night at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock.

Robinson, last year's Class 4A runner-up, moved to 6-1 against higher classification opponents since 2015, including 3-1 vs. the 7A-West, which has dominated the state's largest division for much of the last 35 years.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

"We want to challenge our kids," Senators Coach Todd Eskola said of his nonconference schedule. "You don't play a bad 7A-West team. I was proud of the kids tonight, just battling. Early in the year we knew we were going to struggle just because we've got so many new pieces. But the talent's there. The want to is there. The attitude is right. The culture is great. It's just a matter of we've got to just keep playing. I think we're going to get better every week."

Robinson, which never trailed, led 20-0 at halftime after outgaining Springdale 213-63 in total yardage. But the Bulldogs opened the second half with touchdown drives of 76 and 56 yards -- the second capped by senior tailback Darrell Parchman's 2-yard run -- to pull within 20-14 with 3:39 remaining in the third quarter.

Springdale then had a chance to regain possession, but on fourth and 15 from the Bulldogs' 27, junior quarterback Buddy Gaston lofted a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver N'Kiyah Davis with 1:49 remaining in the third quarter. Springdale's next series ended when blitzing senior linebacker J.T. Towers stopped junior tailback Gilberto Dominguez for a 7-yard loss on a fourth-and-4 run from midfield on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Sophomore tailback Daryl Searcy followed with a 33-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 34-14 with 11:21 to play. Smith ran 70 yards for a touchdown, and a 42-21 lead, with 6:18 remaining. The Senators led 20-0 at halftime on Smith's 2-yard touchdown run with two minutes remaining in the second quarter. He finished with 162 rushing yards on 13 carries.

"Our team is so young that it's like a roller coaster," Bulldogs Coach Zak Clark said. "We've got to fix that. Boy, when we started rolling, we were really good. In the first half, our defense played extremely well -- really almost the first three quarters, I guess. They played extremely well and kept us in it. Then when the offense started rolling a little bit, couldn't put it together. Stuff happens. That's a good football team."

Gaston and Towers, an offseason transfer from Glen Rose, split time at quarterback. Robinson didn't punt and finished with a 432-274 advantage in total yardage.

Springdale senior quarterback Conner Hutchins threw three touchdown passes (13, 15 and 8 yards) to junior wide receiver Ladarius Wonsley. Senior safety Manrique Montufar had two interceptions for Springdale.

Sports on 08/31/2019