SCORES, SCHEDULE

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SALT BOWL At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Bryant 42, Benton 14

CLASS 7A

Conway 37, El Dorado 27 Fayetteville 64, St. Louis Vianney 0 FS Northside 36, Rogers Heritage 7 Joe T. Robinson 49, Springdale 28 Jonesboro 18, LR Catholic 13 Owasso, Okla. 47, Bentonville West 34 Van Buren 35, Siloam Springs 21

CLASS 6A

Arkadelphia 57, Sylvan Hills 22 Marion 44, Blytheville 14 Searcy 44, Morrilton 42 Sheridan 33, Mountain Home 7

CLASS 5A

Clarksville 41, Booneville 35 Forrest City 42, Star City 34 Greenbrier 26, Beebe 14 Harrison 42, Pea Ridge 7 LR Christian 52, Batesville 21 Mena 36, De Queen 0 Nettleton 69, Gosnell 32 Texarkana 38,

Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau 27

CLASS 4A

Bastrop, La. 26, Crossett 13 Carlisle 38, Lonoke 13 Cascia Hall (Okla.) 38, Gravette 6 Centerpoint 17,

Benton Harmony Grove 14 Central Arkansas Chr. 48, Mayflower 0 Covington, Tenn. 37, Bauxite 12 Danville 42, Dover 19 Dardanelle 17, Gentry 14 DeWitt 36, Stuttgart 33 Hamburg 30, Ashdown 20 Harding Academy 55, Bald Knob 20 Hoxie 48, Cave City 21 McCrory 34, Highland 28 Pocahontas 42, Southside Batesville 18 Rivercrest 19, Lewisburg, Miss. 16 Riverview 48, Brookland 32

At ESPN Wide World of Sports, Orlando, Fla.

Shiloh Christian 41, Moore Haven 6

CLASS 3A

Atkins 45, Hector 22 Bismarck 33, Cutter Morning Star 20 Camden Harmony Grove 30,

Junction City 26 Cedarville 50, Johnson Co. Westside 14 McGehee 61, Conway Christian 15 Mountain View 30, Magnet Cove 28 Paris 20, Perryville 13 Quitman 35, Rose Bud 0 Smackover 46, Hampton 8 Two Rivers 12, Marshall 8

At Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, Conway

Melbourne 28, Charleston 24

CLASS 2A

Bearden 22, Lafayette County 8 Hazen 48, Cross County 6 Magazine 46, Bigelow 20 Mountainburg 35, Lavaca 0 Parkers Chapel 63,

Minden Glenbrook (La.) 42

8-MAN FOOTBALL

Western Yell County 30, Arkoma 16

TODAY’S GAMES

At Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

Midwest City, Okla. vs. Bentonville, 3 p.m. Tulsa Washington vs. North Little Rock, 7 p.m.

OTHER GAMES THIS WEEK

MONDAY’S GAMES

At Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

Jonesboro Westside 18,

Greene County Tech 15 Valley View 36, Osceola 19

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

LR McClellan 18, PB Dollarway 14 Des Arc 38, England 20

TUESDAY’S GAMES

At Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

Warren 41, Magnolia 21 Rison 42, Prescott 40, 2OT

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

LR Central 24, West Memphis 18 Nashville 35, Watson Chapel 28

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Pulaski Acad. 84, Springdale Har-Ber 68 Mansfield 40, Hackett 8

