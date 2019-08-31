SEARCY 44, MORRILTON 42

SEARCY -- Senior Johnson Guthrie scored on runs of 1 and 30 yards in the fourth quarter as Searcy rallied past visiting Morrilton.

Morrilton led 35-31 entering the fourth quarter.

Morrilton senior Jacolby Criswell ran for three touchdowns and passed for another. His scoring runs went for 33, 36 and 3 yards. His touchdown pass was good for 10 yards to senior Lamar Wofford.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Searcy senior Damien Young scored on runs of 1 and 42 yards in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Bryce Dixon tossed TD passes of 22 yards to senior Tanner Leonard, 5 yards to junior Marlon Crockett and 3 yards to senior Griffin Love.

Sports on 08/31/2019