Shots fatal to man on LR porch, police say

Police are on the scene of a reported homicide at 1910 S. Pulaski St. in Little Rock.

A man died Friday evening after he was shot on a front porch near downtown Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police responded Friday to the city's third homicide this week when a 911 caller at 1910 S. Pulaski St. reported at 6:29 p.m. that someone had been shot, Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

Officers found a man, who had been shot several times, on the front porch of the residence, Barnes said. MEMS personnel took the man to a hospital, where he died. Barnes said police have identified the victim, but will not release the man's name until his relatives have been notified of his death.

A different 911 caller told police about hearing several shots, and Barnes said investigators were interviewing witnesses late Friday and were knocking on doors in the neighborhood.

This is the fourth homicide in Pulaski County this week, and the third in the Little Rock police jurisdiction.

Isaac McCoy, 39, was found shot to death Tuesday morning in west Little Rock, and Marcus Fleming, 33, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon at a Little Caesars pizzeria. Derrick Goodman was bludgeoned to death last Saturday morning at 3525 Neely Road in the Pulaski County sheriff's office's jurisdiction.

Bloody gauze and other medical waste were on the porch of the narrow, tan house Friday evening as detectives worked at the scene. The front door of the residence was open wide, and three mismatched chairs sat on the front porch.

At least one witness told police that the shooting had been a drive-by, but Barnes said there was not yet enough evidence to prove that was the case.

A pair of white tennis shoes hung from a nearby power line, which authorities have said can sometimes be an indicator of drug use nearby. Barnes said that while it was not yet clear whether drugs played a role in the homicide, investigators had noted the presence of the shoes.

"They're aware they're there," Barnes said.

The house is one of several rental properties in the area, according to Pulaski County property records. Many people gathered on the street corners surrounding the block police had taped off, several of whom had pulled out cellphones to photograph and video the scene.

Barnes said police presence is common in the area.

"It's an area we've focused on in the past and continue to focus on," Barnes said. "You can see the community gathered around here, we want to bring them answers."

