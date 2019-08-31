Sunken stock

FAYETTEVILLE -- The longest offseason in Arkansas Razorbacks football history draws to a close today.

It wasn't the longest in terms of days. It was the longest because of that big double-digit number in the "L" column that hung over the Razorbacks' heads. That's 10 losses for the first time in school history for a 2-10 record that included a second 0-8 run through the SEC in the past six years.

Now, big picture, the University of Arkansas is aiming for a bounce back in the second year under Coach Chad Morris.

"I think when you look at expectations for year two and wins and losses, I'm not going to put a number on it," Morris said at SEC media days in July. "Getting this program into the postseason is definitely a goal of ours, and it's something that we have talked about."

In the tighter view, the Razorbacks would like a clean, well-executed opener today at 3 p.m. against Portland State of the Big Sky Conference. The Vikings went 4-7 last season but return 17 starters for Coach Bruce Barnum.

Arkansas will try to win its fifth consecutive season opener and start the process of atoning for 2018.

"I feel like my team especially has a lot to prove," Arkansas defensive tackle McTelvin Agim said. "We just came off a 2-10 season. We know we were definitely better than 2-10, but that's what the record showed, so that's what everybody is gonna see. It's time to erase it ... and start anew."

Morris adamantly has said the Razorbacks are much better equipped this season.

"I would just tell you we're in a much improved situation at a lot of positions than we were a year ago at this time," Morris said.

The Razorbacks are better than a four-touchdown favorite against the Vikings, who have veteran depth at quarterback, other skill positions on offense, in the trenches and in the secondary.

Senior linebacker De'Jon Harris was asked whether the Razorbacks are peeking at their SEC opener at Ole Miss a week down the road.

"No, no, no," Harris said. "You don't worry about anybody [else], especially after losing to North Texas last year. So, I really don't overlook anybody now. I know we always say that, but I guess you just take it more serious when something like North Texas actually happens to you, so no, we're not overlooking anybody."

Morris hammered home that point Wednesday.

"Not with the season we came off last year, you don't overlook anybody," he said. "It's not about who we play, it's about how we play. I shared with them today in our team meeting. I'm far more concerned about their preparation and how they continue to prepare, regardless of who we play and the magnitude of the game on Saturday."

The Razorbacks had a big team meeting shortly after their season ended with a 38-0 loss at Missouri on a cold, miserable Black Friday in Columbia, Mo.

"Since that meeting we had right after the Missouri game, everything's been focused on getting to right now and getting to this season," senior defensive tackle T.J. Smith said. "You can feel it in the locker room. Guys are ready to play.

"We had to be honest with ourselves. We had to be very truthful with what we had done and the product we had put out on the field. From that point on, it became about earning every single thing."

Morris said Portland State should come in loose.

"They're going to be ready to go," he said. "They're going to pull tricks out, specials out. They have nothing to lose. They're excited about traveling here, and I think that we're going to get their absolute best."

Barnum, who brought his team to Fayetteville on Thursday, said his offense has been "rolling" during camp.

"We're smooth," he said. "We weren't smooth last year or the year before. I remember kicking the dirt and thinking, 'Oh, we need this or we need that. We need one more receiver. We're not fast enough here. We don't have the depth here.'

"I like us now. Right now we're ready to compete more than we ever have been, dating back to that year '15, when I lost most of my team and my entire defense. So I'm excited to see where we're at."

Both teams have a couple of veteran quarterbacks, but the Vikings' vets -- Davis Alexander and Jalani Eason -- got their playing time at Portland State, while Arkansas' Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel are both graduate transfers.

Alexander ran for 424 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns a year ago, while Eason was the third-leading rusher with 362 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"I like to pass it more than run, but we'll do a little of both," Alexander said.

Both Barnum and Alexander noted the Razorbacks' strength on their defensive front and at linebacker.

"Their front seven is really solid," Alexander said. "No. 3 [Agim] is a really good player."

Hicks will run out with an offensive unit comprised of an entirely different starting 11 from last year's opener that could include much-hyped freshman receivers Treylon Burks and Trey Knox.

"I've tried to just continue to do my job, lead the guys like I have since I've been here," Hicks said. "Continue to be positive and encouraging and just do my job. If I do my job we'll be just fine and the guys will play well."

Morris said the offensive identity for this team will be shaped over time.

"I think more than anything, I just want to see us play fast, play physical and play to our standard," he said.

Barnum said he doesn't want his Vikings, who lost 72-19 at Nevada and 62-14 at No. 23 Oregon to open last season, to lose to the Razorbacks before the game begins.

"That's why I wanted them to see this place," Barnum said at Razorback Stadium on Thursday. "I've seen FCS teams go in and be like, 'Uh, we don't really have a chance.' If we're not that, if we make them beat us, that's when you get close in these."

Arkansas cornerback Jarques McClellion expressed the upper end of the Razorbacks' wish list for 2019.

"We don't want to plan on just going to any bowl game," McClellion said. "We want to go to maybe like something big, like a playoff game. That's how high our expectations are right now. We've got to shoot for the stars."

That's bold talk for a program that has an SEC-worst 13-43 conference record since the league last expanded in 2012.

Morris believes the Razorbacks can and will get back into contention at some point.

"Absolutely it can be done," he said. "It can be done or I promise you I wouldn't be here. I can promise you that.

"This is ... is a sleeping giant. Now, there's time where you throw cold water on somebody to wake them up, wake the giant up. You may have to throw a couple of glasses of cold water on them.

"This doesn't happen overnight, especially when you look at a snapshot of Razorback football over the last 10-12 years. I think that we're building something special. I've talked about building a program, and I'm committed to doing that."

