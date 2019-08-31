Travs yield most runs this season

Amarillo erased a three-run deficit by scoring a combined eight runs in the second and third innings as the Sod Poodles defeated the Arkansas Travelers 15-6 at Hodgetown Park in Amarillo.

The 15 runs were the most the Travs have given up this season, besting the nine Northwest Arkansas scored July 2 and Springfield scored July 12.

Evan White homered twice for Arkansas, including a three-run blast in the first inning to give the Travelers an early advantage. But Amarillo responded with a three-run second inning and a five-run output in the third.

Amarillo slugged four home runs and collected 18 hits. Every Amarillo starter had at least one hit, and six Sodpoodles collected at least two hits. Kyle Overstreet led Amarillo by driving in four runs, going 3 for 5 with 2 doubles.

Arkansas used four pitchers, including designated hitter Nick Zammarelli, who came to the mound to pitch the eighth inning.

Ricardo Sanchez (3-7) dropped his fourth consecutive decision. Sanchez lasted 3 innings, allowing 8 runs on 8 hits. He walked two and struck out one.

White's home run in the fifth inning was his 18th of the season. Nick Thurman also homered for the Travs, a ninth-inning shot that was his first of the season.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI AMARILLO AB R H BI

Walton, ss 5 1 2 0 Trammell, cf 4 2 3 1

Kelenic, cf 4 1 1 0 Castillo, ss 4 2 1 0

White, 1b 3 2 2 4 Olivares, rf 5 2 2 2

Lewis, lf 4 0 1 0 Miller, 3b 4 3 2 1

Cowan, 2b 4 1 1 0 Torrens, c 4 3 3 0

Liberato, rf 4 0 0 0 Potts, 2b 4 1 2 1

Zmmrlli, dh/p 4 0 1 1 Overstreet, 1b 5 0 3 4

Taylor, 3b 4 0 1 0 Giron, dh 4 1 1 3

Thurman, c 4 1 1 1 Reed, lf 4 1 1 1

TOTALS 36 6 10 6 totals 38 15 18 13

Arkansas 300 110 001 -- 6 10 3

Amarillo 035 003 04x -- 15 18 0

E -- White, Liberato, Taylor. DP -- Arkansas 1, Amarillo 1. LOB -- Arkansas 4, Amarillo 4. 2B -- Trammell, Torrens, Overstreet 2. HR -- White 2 (18), Thurman (1), Giron (2), Reed (14), Olivares (18), Trammell (3). SF -- Potts. SB -- Cowan. CS -- Trammell.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Sanchez L, 8-12 3 8 8 8 2 1

Martinez 3 4 3 3 0 1

Gerber 1 3 0 0 0 2

Zammarelli 1 3 4 4 1 1

AMARILLO IP H R ER BB SO

Williams 3 4 3 3 0 7

Colletti 2 5 2 2 0 1

Belen W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 1

Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 2

Bednar 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP -- by Zammarelli (Torrens). Balk -- Sanchez. Umpires -- Home: Carroll; First: Olson; Third: Gorman. Time -- 2:46. Attendance -- 6,812.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT AMARILLO SOD POODLES

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE Security Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Justin Dunn (8-5, 3.55 ERA); Sod Poodles: TBA

A LOOK AHEAD

TODAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.

MONDAY at Amarillo, 1:05 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

