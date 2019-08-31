Trump berates U.S. companies, Fed

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday that "badly run and weak companies" are blaming him, not their own "bad management," for an economic slowdown and continued to attack the Federal Reserve for not taking more dramatic action.

"If the Fed would cut, we would have one of the biggest Stock Market increases in a long time," Trump tweeted. "Badly run and weak companies are smartly blaming these small Tariffs instead of themselves for bad management ... and who can really blame them for doing that? Excuses!"

Friday's comments continued a stretch of days in which Trump has been present mainly on Twitter -- sending out seven missives about the economy, defending his trade war with China and once again criticizing the Fed.

"We don't have a Tariff problem (we are reigning in bad and/or unfair players), we have a Fed problem," Trump tweeted. "They don't have a clue!"

Two of Trump's tweets Friday suggested that he may be reconsidering an idea he seemed to rule out just days ago: indexing capital gains. He retweeted a tweet from the Club for Growth, a conservative group, which urged that. And he quoted a similarly encouraging tweet from publishing executive Steve Forbes, asking: "An idea liked by many?"

In private at the White House, Trump and aides have engaged in several conversations this week, some of them more tense than others, about what action they might ultimately take on the economy, according to several aides.

"There's real frustration and some concern, obviously, about what could happen if this goes the wrong way," said one senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "And there's a sense that we have to message on this hard because the media is going to focus on any bit of bad news."

The unemployment rate remains low, but job growth has slowed, and there's no evidence that the Chinese are ready to accept Trump's terms for resolving the trade conflict.

The president's messages this week have amounted to a mix of blaming and cheerleading to convince the public that the economy is still booming and that a deal with China is suddenly within reach.

CAPITAL GAINS

Trump has gone back and forth over the past 10 days on the subject of indexing capital-gains taxes to the inflation rate, which could reduce the taxes that investors pay on profits from the sale of stock or other assets. Some legal experts believe the administration could change the rules on indexing by regulation, bypassing Congress, but others dispute that.

The capital-gains tax cut would let investors who are selling assets, like a stock or a home, use the inflation-adjusted value of their initial purchase when making the sale. The higher initial price would reduce the taxable income from their sale of the asset, reducing the amount they pay in taxes.

It is unclear what kinds of assets would be subject to the change.

Last week, Trump said he was considering the idea. The next day he told reporters that it was probably off the table, noting that almost all the tax benefits of indexing would go to the wealthy.

"I've studied indexing for a long time and I think it will be perceived -- if I do it -- as somewhat elitist. I don't want to do that," Trump said at the White House on Aug. 21. "I think indexing is really probably better for the upper-income groups."

But a number of economists have argued the capital-gains tax cut would do little to stimulate new spending or generate additional growth, because it primarily would cut the amount that rich people pay in taxes. Tax cuts for the poor or middle class tend to have greater stimulative effects, because those groups spend the money, boosting economic activity.

Last week, Trump also said he was considering a payroll-tax cut -- which would help more middle-class workers -- and then opposed the idea the next day. And then later in the week he promised a big middle-class tax cut if Republicans retook the House of Representatives next year, but he hasn't explained how he would do it.

The push from the president's allies may revive the capital-gains proposal. The plan has been backed by Larry Kudlow, the president's top economic adviser, and Russell Vought, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

It is also not clear whether the administration has the legal authority to pull off such a maneuver on its own. In 1992, during the George H.W. Bush administration, the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel said in a memo that "Treasury does not have legal authority to index capital gains for inflation by means of regulation."

Information for this article was contributed by Eli Stokols of the Los Angeles Times and by Jeff Stein of The Washington Post.

Business on 08/31/2019