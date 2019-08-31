UALR's Rogerson abruptly sets exit

The chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock says it's time for someone else to lead the school as it tries to stem declining enrollment.

The university announced Friday that Chancellor Andrew Rogerson is resigning, effective Sunday after three years on the job.

University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt will appoint a temporary leader in the coming days, system spokesman Nate Hinkel said.

"Dr. Bobbitt is talking to some key people to finalize plans over the weekend," Hinkel said.

The announcement surprised many Friday.

UALR's faculty senate held an emergency executive committee meeting to draft a letter to Bobbitt with suggestions for a temporary chancellor, stating that they preferred a candidate from within UALR.

Students wondered how Rogerson's departure would affect planned repairs and renovations on campus.

Rogerson's resignation will take effect just two days before UALR's final fall enrollment is released, and officials said Friday that they are expecting another $5 million budget shortfall because of a larger enrollment decline than was anticipated during the spring budgeting process. The university already budgeted for a $5.6 million shortfall that would be covered by university reserves.

This academic year is when UALR hosts representatives from the Higher Learning Commission as it attempts to renew its accreditation.

Rogerson, 66, said he had no comment regarding his resignation when contacted Friday afternoon.

Rogerson earned $409,918 in total compensation last year, according to Arkansas Department of Higher Education records. Rogerson earned $350,832 during his first year from public and private funds, according to his contract.

Rogerson had two years remaining on his contract.

He signed a release agreement with Bobbitt on Wednesday, according to records obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The agreement stipulates that Rogerson will become a tenured faculty member at UALR before retiring from the university effective Aug. 31, 2020.

Rogerson is the latest and highest-profile resignation in a recent string among UALR leaders this summer.

Earlier this month, Chasse Conque resigned as the university's athletic director to take the same job at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. In July, Mark Allen Poisel resigned as vice chancellor for student affairs and did not announce new employment.

Darrell Morrison, UALR's associate vice chancellor for finance, left this spring to become to chief finance officer at Missouri Western State University. In February, Abhijit Bhattacharyya, who worked for 2½ years as UALR's interim vice provost for research and graduate school dean, was announced as the new dean of Arkansas State University's college of engineering and computer science.

Two of UALR's six current vice chancellors are interim, including Poisel's replacement, W. Cody Decker, and Christy Drale, interim executive vice chancellor and provost. Drale replaced Velmer Burton, who had been provost for just more than one year, in October when Burton become the campus's first senior vice chancellor for university strategy and performance.

Last week, Rogerson sat outside a three-hour executive session of the University of Arkansas board of trustees while other chancellors and system staff members ate lunch but was never called in. Trustees met for two days at their annual retreat at Petit Jean Mountain. Rogerson was the only one of 14 system chancellors not to attend the first day of the retreat.

When he left Sonoma State University in California to take over UALR in 2016 from retiring Chancellor Joel Anderson, Rogerson inherited a school in the middle of an enrollment decline of more than five years. It never stopped during his tenure.

Once Arkansas' second-largest university, UALR was the fifth-largest last year.

UALR is the only university in Arkansas' largest city and is one of only three universities in the state with a Carnegie Classification of R2 or above, indicating high research activity. (ASU is an R2, and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is an R1.)

Preliminary UALR estimates show a decline in enrollment again, of several hundred students, dropping the population below 10,000.

Steve McClellan, UALR's vice chancellor for finance and administration, told the faculty Friday that the enrollment decline would equate to a loss of $5 million more because the university's budget anticipated a 1% decline. Preliminary estimates show a 6.8% drop in undergraduate enrollment.

The university will have final fall enrollment numbers Tuesday, the 11th day of classes and the last day students can drop them.

The university is not going to turn around the nearly decade-long enrollment decline any time soon, Drale told the faculty senate Friday. The university must plan to adjust to it, she said.

The faculty organization held its first regularly scheduled meeting of the academic year Friday afternoon.

As the Donaghey Student Center undergoes multimillion-dollar renovations, faculty members filled an interior room that smelled strongly of varnish. They voted to have the organization's executive committee offer input to Bobbitt during the weekend on a temporary chancellor.

A memo from the faculty senate to Bobbitt and system trustees requested a chancellor who would be an internal promotion and who would hold senior administration officials accountable on financial decisions and make resource reallocations appropriate for UALR's specific needs. The memo warned against making cuts that would affect student enrollment.

Earlier during the meeting of faculty members, an engineering professor said the university lost its only environmental engineering professor after she quit and the school could not hire a replacement under a hiring freeze. Because the 15 or so students enrolled cannot get the final classes they need to graduate, they cannot graduate in time for accreditation of the program scheduled for next fall. As a result, he said, most of the students are now transferring to out-of-state schools. It had been the only environmental engineering program at an Arkansas university.

During an extended hiring freeze of nonessential personnel, the university has lost 44 faculty members and 41 staff members, Drale said at the meeting. She said the number is likely higher since she calculated it earlier this summer.

The university froze hiring again this year, froze scholarships and cut some programs as a means of addressing a projected $11 million budget shortfall. That left a $5.6 million shortfall that trustees approved to be covered by reserves.

McClellan said constant budget problems likely prompted Rogerson's resignation.

The university has drafted retention and recruitment plans as a means of boosting enrollment numbers and revenue. On Friday, faculty members heard from Decker, who listed ways his office would reach out to students -- such as having high schools bus students to UALR for tours this fall, speeding up financial aid award notifications and acceptance notifications, and collecting and analyzing data for internal use.

In response to a faculty member's question about how the university, which has the highest percentage of transfer students among Arkansas public universities, would compete with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's recent announcement of in-state tuition for those who earn associate degrees from UA System community colleges, Decker said a scholarship is in the works that is not the same but that would provide significant aid to transfer students with a certain grade-point average.

One way Rogerson addressed enrollment declines was by having eStem Public Charter High School students dine in another building rather than the Donaghey Student Center. He said he believed the students created a high school atmosphere on campus that was pushing UALR students away.

Other campus and city leadership reacted to the news of Rogerson's resignation in messages to the newspaper.

Leaders of the university's staff organization acknowledged Rogerson's resignation in an email.

"I am thankful for Dr. and Mrs. Rogerson's service to the university and the community here in Little Rock," staff senate President Melody Weigel wrote. "The Staff Senate will continue to best support the needs of the UA Little Rock staff both during the leadership transition period and beyond. I look forward to working with the interim chancellor."

In a statement sent to the newspaper, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. wished Rogerson the best.

"UA-Little Rock is a critical component of Little Rock's future growth, and we look forward to working with the UA System Board of Trustees, UA-Little Rock Board of Visitors, and the community to identify a new leader," the statement read.

"Dr. Rogerson came into this position with challenges that were left from previous administration," interim UALR Student Government Association President Larry Dicus wrote to the newspaper. "He did his best throughout his time and alleviated some of the issues that the students faced during his time.

"The Student Government Association and student body are ready to work with the next chancellor when they are appointed. My hope is that the partnership with the new Chancellor, SGA, and student body will help this university become the establishment that the students, staff, and citizens of Little Rock deserve it to be."

Other students expressed surprise.

"There was a lot of good things happening, in my perspective," said Mario Valdez, a 22-year-old sophomore dance major, noting that work crews are fixing leaking parts of the student center's roof.

Valdez also hopes that whoever the new university leader is will fix the dance building's roof, which dance faculty members had been asking Rogerson to do. Valdez is originally from southwest Arkansas and transferred from the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana to earn a dance degree at what he said is the only university in the state that has one.

Ryan Bourgoin, a 20-year-old political science major, said Rogerson's resignation was not expected. Rogerson seemed to have a vision, he said.

"I never had any indication from what I saw that the job he was doing was any worse than the previous chancellor," Bourgoin said.

