VAN BUREN 35, SILOAM SPRINGS 21

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Jaiden Henry proved to be a difference-maker in all three phases in his Van Buren debut.

Henry -- a junior who transferred from Shiloh Christian in Springdale -- had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, caught a 56-yard touchdown pass and intercepted a pass in the red zone to help Van Buren secure the victory.

Van Buren finished with 426 yards of offense. Gary Phillips completed 12 of 19 passes for 220 yards and rushed for 70. Brayden Rivas rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries. Henry caught three passes for 94 yards.

The Panthers had 360 yards of offense. Taylor Pool had 102 yards on 19 carries and completed 11 of 27 passes for 177 yards.

Sports on 08/31/2019