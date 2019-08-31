Versatile O-lineman finds spot with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- The question about University of Arkansas offensive lineman Myron Cunningham going into training camp wasn't whether he would make the starting lineup. It was where would he start.

"We're going to find a spot for Myron, whether it's at guard or tackle," offensive line coach Dustin Fry said a few days before camp opened. "He's too good to be over there holding his helmet."

Cunningham was a first-team junior college All-American tackle at Iowa Central last season, but he'll be starting at right guard for the Razorbacks when they open against Portland State today.

It will be the first time Cunningham has started at guard rather than tackle -- his only game experience at guard consisted of a few snaps at Warren (Ohio) High School -- but the junior said he'll gladly accept the challenge.

"It's going to be new starting at guard," Cunningham said. "But I'm ready for it."

Cunningham said he worked primarily at right guard and left tackle during camp, but he also got in some snaps at right tackle and left guard.

"Myron is extremely athletic," Arkansas Coach Chad Morris said. "A great addition to our football team.

"I think he's definitely one of our top five guys, and his versatility is really going to benefit him and this football team this year. He has a chance to have a really good year, really good career."

Morris said it's not a surprise Cunningham, who enrolled at Arkansas in January, earned a starting job for the opener.

"After watching him through spring, we felt it was a matter of time," Morris said. "It was just where did he fit and help us out the best.

"Showing up in fall camp was no different. He had a great camp. He's provided great depth and value for us."

Cunningham, 6-6, 293 pounds, said center is the only position on the offensive line where he hasn't played or practiced.

"I think that would be ridiculous at my height," Cunningham said with a laugh when asked whether he could picture himself playing center. "I've messed around snapping the ball here and there, but in a game? I don't think that would work very well."

Cunningham said he didn't expect guard would be his spot for the Razorbacks when camp began.

"But then one day coach Fry asked me if I'd ever played guard," he said. "I told him, 'Well, I've only played it a little in high school, but I'll give it a try.' It ended up working out."

Junior center Ty Clary said he's impressed with Cunningham's ability to work on both sides of the line.

"It's always good to have guys that can play multiple positions," Clary said. "It just makes you more marketable, and you'll have a better chance of getting on the field."

Quarterback Ben Hicks, a graduate transfer from SMU, arrived at Arkansas at the same time as Cunningham in the winter.

"The funny thing about Myron is, he'll never say anything," Hicks said. "You kind of just tell him what you want him to do, what he needs to do, and he does it going full speed.

"You've got to love a guy like Myron, and we're happy he's playing for us because he's been a great asset and will be going forward."

Cunningham said he's focused on his pad level, especially at guard.

"The key for me is staying low," he said. "It's tough, but coach Fry emphasizes every day to keep our pads down, because come game time, there are going to be some shorter dudes on the other side."

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said Cunningham hit a lull about two weeks into camp, but then picked his play back up.

"I think he's a phenomenal player," Craddock said. "I think he'll be a guy that pro scouts will look at when it comes his time.

"He's everything we thought he would be. He's very versatile. So that shows you how smart he is and how well he picks up our offense and is always able to make the calls on either side of the ball and use the proper technique on either side of the ball as well."

Cunningham started at left tackle in the Red-White game in the spring, but he said it will be a lot more exciting playing in Reynolds Razorback Stadium in a regular-season game.

"Obviously, I've never played in this big of an environment, so it's going to be new," he said. "But I can't wait to play."

Cunningham said he's happy about starting, but he isn't taking it for granted.

"I thought I had a pretty good camp," he said. "But being a starter isn't a done deal. It could change at any time, so I've just got to keep working, keep my head down."

