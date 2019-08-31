Congolese girl dies of Ebola in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda — A 9-year-old Congolese girl who tested positive for Ebola in neighboring Uganda has died, Ugandan authorities said Friday, as the World Health Organization said that the outbreak has neared 3,000 cases.

The girl, who was traveling with her mother, was identified at a border screening Wednesday as a possible Ebola patient and isolated.

Although cases of cross-border contamination have been rare, this case highlights the risk of Ebola spreading across the border into neighboring Uganda and Rwanda. Borders in the region are often porous, and many people traveling at night use bush paths to cross over.

In June, a family of Congolese with some sick family members crossed into Uganda via a bush path. Two of them later died of Ebola, and the others were transferred back to Congo.

“It is critical we continue to be on high alert in high-risk areas and empower communities to be prepared in order to contain the virus,” the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

Because the 9-year-old Ebola victim passed through an official entry point this week, Ugandan health authorities believe she had no contact with any Ugandan. But at least five other Congolese, including attendants to patients, who shared an ambulance with the sick girl have been identified by Ugandan officials as Ebola contacts. Four of them have since been taken back to Congo for vaccination and monitoring, said Joyce Moriku Kaducu, Ugandan minister of state in charge of primary health care.

The World Health Organization said Friday that cases have reached 3,000 in Congo, with 1,893 confirmed deaths and about 900 survivors.

Iran oil tanker’s destination in dispute

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Iranian oil tanker pursued by the U.S. on Friday again listed its destination as Turkey, but the Turkish foreign minister added to the confusion by saying the vessel is headed to Lebanon — statements that were promptly denied in Beirut.

The oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1, on Friday changed its listed destination in its Automatic Identification System to Iskenderun, Turkey, a small port on the Mediterranean Sea.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu denied the tanker was heading to Iskenderun and claimed it was going to Lebanon.

But Lebanon’s Minister of Energy and Water Nada Boustani tweeted that was not the case and that there is no request for the tanker to enter Lebanon. She also said Lebanon does not have a refinery to deal with crude oil.

Late Friday, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned the ship’s captain, Akhilesh Kumar, and declared the vessel “blocked property.” which the Treasury describes as “an across-the-board prohibition against transfers or dealings” regarding the tanker’s ownership.

Migrants rush fence, enter Spanish turf

MADRID — At least 155 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa successfully entered the continent’s Spanish enclave of Ceuta after climbing over fences or walking across a border post separating the African territory from Morocco, authorities said Friday.

Morocco’s official news agency MAP quoted local authorities in the northern M’diq Fnideq prefecture as saying that 400 migrants staying in the country illegally had attempted to cross the fences and that 90 of them had been immediately arrested. Nine of them were slightly injured and transferred to a hospital.

A Ceuta delegation spokesman said that a dozen Civil Guard officers were treated for slight injuries after being hit with stones and sticks. One migrant with cuts from the barbed wire topping the fences was taken to the local hospital, and seven more were treated by the Red Cross.

Video footage showed the migrants erupting in jubilee and screaming “Boza! Boza!” — “victory” in Western Africa’s Fulani language — as they walked or ran toward a temporary migrant processing center in Ceuta.

Friday’s was the first crossing attempt in Ceuta in more than a year.

U.N. predicts food shortage in Africa

As many as 9.2 million people in southern Africa face severe food insecurity as a result of extreme weather conditions, and the number is forecast to rise to 12 million by March, according to the United Nations.

“Parts of southern Africa have experienced their lowest rainfall since 1981,” the organization said in an emailed statement Friday. “Others have endured the destruction of cyclones Idai and Kenneth, causing food insecurity, malnutrition and disease to increase in multiple countries.”

The resulting food shortage means countries from Angola to Zimbabwe will need to import 3.5 million tons of cereal in the current marketing season, according to a July report by the Southern African Development Community. Costly imports threaten to drive up inflation that’s already rampant in many of these countries, adding further pressure on some of the world’s poorest people.