Closure of road sets off dispute

This sign notifies drivers that the southern end of Short Marche Road in Maumelle is closed but not at the direction of city officials, Mayor Caleb Norris said.

A feud over a Pulaski County road closure reached a stalemate after spirited discussion at a Quorum Court meeting last week.

A dead-end road for decades, Short Marche Road was opened to through traffic on a temporary basis last year to facilitate work on an Interstate 40 interchange. After that project wrapped up, the road was closed Nov. 4.

When it was opened, the Maumelle-area road connected Marche Road and White Oak Crossing, offering more direct access to I-40.

In recent weeks, people who live along or near the road, justices of the peace, Maumelle officials and County Judge Barry Hyde have sparred over whether the street should be permanently opened to through traffic.

The controversy came to a head Tuesday, when District 13 Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers spearheaded a resolution -- filed after the usual deadline to appear on the agenda -- to "strongly encourage" Hyde to reopen the road.

"I would like for us to find a way to work through this as a community and as a body," Stowers told Quorum Court members and Hyde, "instead of the constituents feeling like they had this access for quality of life, they had this access for safety, and all of a sudden it's been cut off."

Stowers' resolution doesn't compel any action, though it passed 8-4 with one abstention and two absences at a public meeting that was packed with people who wanted to weigh in on the matter.

The resolution hasn't changed Hyde's position, which is that the road will remain closed, county communications director Cozetta Jones said. However, an emergency access key box is to be installed at the road barrier Monday or Tuesday so that emergency responders can access that end of the roadway if needed.

Hyde categorizes the road as a rural, local roadway intended to provide access only to residential neighborhoods and adjacent properties. He has said it is too narrow to accommodate projected through-street traffic flow.

Not all property owners in the area support opening the roadway, and the county's planning department hasn't recommended that it be widened, which would cost more than $2 million, Hyde says.

"The road is not designed to safely or physically handle the volume of traffic that would occur if opened as [a] cut-through of convenience for thousands of Maumelle residents on a daily basis," he wrote in a letter to Stowers on Nov. 22.

But the issue "isn't going away," Stowers said in a brief interview Wednesday. He expects constituents in his district, which covers parts of Sherwood, Maumelle and Jacksonville, to keep mobilizing around the subject.

The resolution "does not force the [county] judge's hand on this issue, it just adds to the chorus" of objections to the road's closure, he said. That chorus includes members of the Maumelle City Council, which directed Mayor Caleb Norris to lobby Hyde for the road's opening.

"We've just had a number of folks in that area asking for the road to remain open. We favor more connectivity," Norris said in an interview. (A small portion of Short Marche Road is within the Maumelle city limits.)

At Tuesday's meeting, Stowers said that if the Quorum Court could spend $20 million for work on the Broadway Bridge connecting Little Rock and North Little Rock a few years ago, members could likely come up with funds to widen Short Marche Road and make it a throughway.

Residents "were given this ability to move more freely, and it was taken away from them," he said.

OPINIONS SPLIT

Short Marche Road, the north end of which begins at Marche Road, is a residential stretch of a little more than a mile. It is dotted with a few dozen mostly one-story homes and mobile homes, which are separated by large yards.

The road's south end is blocked by a barricade fronted by road-closed signs. Several hundred feet past the barricade, brisk traffic is visible on White Oak Crossing.

During Tuesday's meeting, people offered a variety of reasons for why they would like the road to reopen. Among those people was Drake Hilliard, who said he bought property on Short Marche Road a year ago without knowing that the through-traffic road would close.

Other concerns raised included access for school buses, which currently don't pick up children on the road's south end, as well as for ambulances and other emergency vehicles that, when summoned, must arrive and depart quickly.

Some people were skeptical of traffic-flow estimates prepared by Metroplan, which project growth to as many as 2,400 cars per day on the road that is not fully passable to two-way traffic.

If the road reopens "I just don't think it's going to be that drastic an amount of traffic that is going through there," said Bridget Johnson, who does not live along the road but resides nearby.

Comments from residents Tuesday were split, a point Hyde has underscored.

Patrick Kaplon, who has lived along Short Marche Road since 1986, told justices of the peace that he wants the road to stay closed, in part because freeway drivers might be redirected to use the road in the event of a traffic snarl on the interstate.

He also said he had reviewed a study that found that property values declined on roads that were converted from dead-ends to throughways, and he thanked Hyde for "keeping his word" to residents and opposing the road's reopening during earlier meetings.

"People would rather not live on a noisy, dangerous street where they can't go for a walk ... and is way more accessible to crime," he said.

Sitting on the porch of her house on Short Marche Road last week, Terry Foster, 59, said she has lived in the area for 33 years and would like for the road to reopen. She cited "convenience."

She said she has attended some meetings on the subject and will continue to support efforts to make it a throughway.

"I mean, we've got to go to Crystal Hill [Road in North Little Rock] to get on the freeway now," she said.

'ABSOLUTE WORST JOB'

In November letters to Stowers and Norris, Hyde said he has carefully weighed arguments around the issue, but ultimately he doesn't want to "disregard the concerns and trample the rights of property owners who live on the road."

While growth in the area means it is likely that the road will someday be developed as a throughway, the county won't take that action now, Hyde said at last week's Quorum Court meeting.

"The absolute worst job that the county judge has to do is make neighborhood decisions because people are passionate about the neighborhood ... and everybody's not always on the same page," he said.

Hyde said the most compelling point he'd heard from residents was concern about emergency response in the area. That's why he ordered installation of the emergency access key box, which will allow first responders to bypass the barricade at the south end.

An alternative solution could be Maumelle annexing the road, if the city has an interest in connecting it to through traffic, Hyde has said.

Annexation of a developed area hasn't happened while Norris -- a former city attorney who has been mayor since January -- has been involved with the city.

In general, the city of about 18,000 people "heavily favors" a voluntary annexation process through petitioning that's driven by residents, Norris said.

"I think if you had a substantial number of residents out there that were wanting to come into the city, the City Council would very seriously consider that," he said.

Maumelle has put up a sign at the barricade to let residents know that the road is not closed at the city's direction, he said.

Stowers says he agrees with Hyde that decisions about neighborhoods can be among the most difficult. For people who live outside a city limits, Quorum Court members are their closest representatives, he said.

He is still interested in devising a solution for residents and said he would support restrictions on types of traffic on the road if it were to reopen.

"It's about access and availability, but it's also about public safety," he said. "The ball is still in the [county] judge's court."

