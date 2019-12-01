Duck Season Social set for Monday

The Arkansas Outdoor Society and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will hold the Duck Season Social at 6 p.m. Monday at Noah's Event Venue at 21 Rahling Circle in Little Rock.

An expert panel will give presentations on duck hunting and conservation topics. The panel will include Luke Naylor, the waterfowl biologist for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission; Jim Ronquest, winner of the 2006 World's Championship Duck Calling Contest; John Devney, senior vice president for Delta Waterfowl; Cason Short of Bill Byers Hunting Club; Mike Brasher, waterfowl scientist for Ducks Unlimited; and Brian Davis, professor at Mississippi State.

Brent Birch, author of The Grand Prairie, and Trey Reid, chief of communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, will moderate the event.

Admission is $25 for ages 30 and younger, $50 for standard access and $75 for VIP access. A VIP ticket also entitles holders to a meet and greet with panelists and VIPs.

For tickets, visit duckseasonsocial.com.

Sports on 12/01/2019