• Tylik Shawdu Little, 28, of Virginia faces charges of indecent exposure, marijuana possession and resisting arrest, accused by police in Knightdale, N.C., of sitting nude in a car outside a shopping center on Black Friday and then attempting to drive away after an officer saw him and ordered him to get dressed.

• Danielle Stella, a Republican challenger to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who posted a tweet suggesting that Omar should be hanged, had her social media account suspended by Twitter for "repeated violations" of its rules.

• Janet Palmer, owner of a 122-year-old Logansport, La., hardware and department store that was once visited by Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow -- who were looking to buy firearm ammunition, which the store didn't sell -- said she's closing the store after running it for 40 years.

• Alaina Hampton, a former campaign consultant for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, reached a $275,000 settlement in a federal lawsuit that she filed against several of his political committees, alleging that she was hindered from advancing in his organization because of sexual harassment by one of his aides.

• Nathan Toman, a police officer in Wichita, Kan., will receive $37,500 from Sedgwick County after he was bitten in the groin, thigh and wrist by a sheriff's office police dog, the handler of which previously had received a settlement from the city after being bitten by a city police dog.

• Buddy Johnson, county administrator in Grady County, Ga., said only one bid has been received so far for work to replace the courthouse's elevator shaft, after three people got stuck in the elevator last month and as a new court term nears this month on the second floor.

• Elvira Elizabeth Alexander, 56, faces murder and weapons charges in the fatal shooting of her adult daughter on Thanksgiving Day in a North Carolina apartment.

• Hector Balderas, New Mexico attorney general, issued a reminder that earlier this year the state outlawed coyote killing contests, after authorities learned through social media that such a contest was planned for the weekend.

• Alex Obrizok, 96, of Selma, N.C., a World War II veteran who took a flag from the USS Tampa, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, and kept it for nearly 80 years, said he returned the flag after meeting a woman who had recently served on the ship.

