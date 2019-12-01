LIVE! in NWA: All the live music for the week of Dec. 1-7

Dec. 1
Voices of Angels Holiday Concert -- 3 p.m. with the Muses from Hot Springs. Crystal Bridges. Free.
Christmas Sing-a-long -- 2-4 p.m., Son's Chapel, Fayetteville.
Good Medicine -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Dec. 3
Season's Greetings -- 7 p.m. with UAFS Chorale, Women's Chorus, Jazz Cats, and more. ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. Free.
One for the Money -- 6 p.m., Elk's Lodge, Fayetteville.
Russ Hutchison -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Abby Pierce -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Dec. 4
Lost in the Attik -- 8 p.m., with Monkey Nest, and Kanna. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Tim Nowell -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Dale Stokes -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Gary Hutchison -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Brett & Terri -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Dan Hicks Band -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Dec. 5
Randall Shreve -- 6 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Runnin' On Empty -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 4 p.m., Compton Gardens, Bentonville.
Roby Pantall -- 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Mike Ryan -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Moonsong -- 8 p.m., with Musclegoose. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
An Evening with Steve Azar -- 7:30 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $35-$45.
Penny & Sparrow -- 7:30 p.m., Thaden Fieldhouse, Bentonville. $20-$25.
The Swingles -- 7 p.m. "Winter Tales." Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $12-$30.
Dec. 6
2000's Glow Dance Party -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale. $20.
Jesse Joice -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Dance Night: Salsa Beats -- 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Trillium Salon Series -- 8 p.m. "Air Structures" with Kevin Blagg and Amos Cochran. Fenix Fayetteville Gallery, Fayetteville. $10.
Arkansauce -- 9 p.m., with Pert Near Sandstone, and Grassfed; Flashback at 7; Honeyjack at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Steve Hynter -- 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Keith Nicholson Trio -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Lost in the Attik -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Brian Odle -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Sonic Katz -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
BottleRocket -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Route 358 -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Todd Snider -- 8 p.m., with Dean Alexander. The Majestic, Fort Smith. $25-$27.
Home By Daylight -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Magnolia Road -- 7:30 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Caroling on the Creek -- 5 p.m., Shiloh Square, Springdale.
Jamie Lou and The Hullabaloo -- 9 p.m., with White Mansion. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Jenna & Friends -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Randy Rainbow -- 7:30 p.m. music and comedy. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $48.
Dec. 7
ACO Chorale -- 7:30 p.m. "A Very Merry Christmas." Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $10.
Vangoons -- 9 p.m., with Patient Eyes, Laith, Molasses Disaster. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Emily Rowland -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
FM Live -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
University of Arkansas Children's Choir -- 2 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville.
PlayAct "A Barnyard Christmas Carol" -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Steve Hynter -- 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Lazy Daisy -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Mason Jar Revival -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
James Strong Band -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Take Cover -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Tyler Rich -- 6 p.m. for Mercy Health Foundation Charity Ball, John Q. Hammons Center, Rogers.
Blew Reed -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
AJ McCausland Band -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
City Grey -- 8 p.m., with Less.Is.More. Benefiting The Call. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
Roby Pantall -- 6 p.m., Ruth's Chris, Rogers.
Second City -- 8 p.m. "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Christmas Sweater." Temple Live, Fort Smith. $27.50-$71.
Tim Hawkins -- 7 p.m. music and comedy, with Dustin Nickerson. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $24-79.
