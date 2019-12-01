LIVE! in NWA: All the live music for the week of Dec. 1-7

Penny & Sparrow -- Northwest Arkansas favorites (and Fayetteville Roots Festival alums) Penny & Sparrow return to the region for a show at Thaden Fieldhouse in Bentonville at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. as part of the duo's "FINCH Tour." The Austin-based folk rockers released their new album "FINCH" this summer. pennyandsparrow.com. $20-$25.

Dec. 1

Voices of Angels Holiday Concert -- 3 p.m. with the Muses from Hot Springs. Crystal Bridges. Free.

Christmas Sing-a-long -- 2-4 p.m., Son's Chapel, Fayetteville.

Good Medicine -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Dec. 3

Season's Greetings -- 7 p.m. with UAFS Chorale, Women's Chorus, Jazz Cats, and more. ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. Free.

One for the Money -- 6 p.m., Elk's Lodge, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchison -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Abby Pierce -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Dec. 4

Lost in the Attik -- 8 p.m., with Monkey Nest, and Kanna. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Tim Nowell -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Dale Stokes -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Gary Hutchison -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Brett & Terri -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Dan Hicks Band -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Dec. 5

Randall Shreve -- 6 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Runnin' On Empty -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 4 p.m., Compton Gardens, Bentonville.

Roby Pantall -- 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Mike Ryan -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Moonsong -- 8 p.m., with Musclegoose. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

An Evening with Steve Azar -- 7:30 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $35-$45.

Penny & Sparrow -- 7:30 p.m., Thaden Fieldhouse, Bentonville. $20-$25.

The Swingles -- 7 p.m. "Winter Tales." Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $12-$30.

Dec. 6

2000's Glow Dance Party -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale. $20.

Jesse Joice -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Dance Night: Salsa Beats -- 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Trillium Salon Series -- 8 p.m. "Air Structures" with Kevin Blagg and Amos Cochran. Fenix Fayetteville Gallery, Fayetteville. $10.

Arkansauce -- 9 p.m., with Pert Near Sandstone, and Grassfed; Flashback at 7; Honeyjack at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Steve Hynter -- 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Keith Nicholson Trio -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Lost in the Attik -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Brian Odle -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Sonic Katz -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

BottleRocket -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Route 358 -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Todd Snider -- 8 p.m., with Dean Alexander. The Majestic, Fort Smith. $25-$27.

Home By Daylight -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Magnolia Road -- 7:30 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Caroling on the Creek -- 5 p.m., Shiloh Square, Springdale.

Jamie Lou and The Hullabaloo -- 9 p.m., with White Mansion. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Jenna & Friends -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Randy Rainbow -- 7:30 p.m. music and comedy. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $48.

Dec. 7

ACO Chorale -- 7:30 p.m. "A Very Merry Christmas." Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $10.

Vangoons -- 9 p.m., with Patient Eyes, Laith, Molasses Disaster. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Emily Rowland -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

FM Live -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

University of Arkansas Children's Choir -- 2 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville.

PlayAct "A Barnyard Christmas Carol" -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Steve Hynter -- 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Lazy Daisy -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Mason Jar Revival -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

James Strong Band -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Take Cover -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Tyler Rich -- 6 p.m. for Mercy Health Foundation Charity Ball, John Q. Hammons Center, Rogers.

Blew Reed -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

AJ McCausland Band -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

City Grey -- 8 p.m., with Less.Is.More. Benefiting The Call. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

Roby Pantall -- 6 p.m., Ruth's Chris, Rogers.

Second City -- 8 p.m. "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Christmas Sweater." Temple Live, Fort Smith. $27.50-$71.

Tim Hawkins -- 7 p.m. music and comedy, with Dustin Nickerson. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $24-79.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

-- Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

Randy Rainbow -- Randy Rainbow (yes, real name) is a comedian, actor, writer, host and internet sensation best known for his viral comedy videos. His popular series of political spoofs and song parodies have garnered international acclaim and over a hundred million views. The provocative comedian performs at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org, randyrainbow.com. $48.

Jamie Lou and The Hullabaloo -- Combining the melodies and sensibilities of Wilco and Fleetwood Mac, with the power and bombast of My Morning Jacket, Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo have been wowing audiences with their blazing potpourri of rock, pop, folk and psychedelia since 2015. The group performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at Smoke & Barrel Tavern in Fayetteville with guests White Mansion. jamielouandthehullabaloo.com. $5.

