Local, Sustainable, Unique: Little Craft Show checks all the boxes

If you're having trouble completing your holiday gift list, you might want to make plans to attend the Little Craft Show in Bentonville on Dec. 7. With more than 60 vendors from all over the country offering handmade goods, there's a lot of good loot to chose from.

"About 75% of our vendors are from Northwest or Central Arkansas, but we also have great representation from the Midwest -- Kansas City, Springfield, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, St. Louis, as well as couple of vendors making the trek from New Orleans and California," says LCS managing director Monica Diodati. She also notes that the Bentonville event usually draws somewhere around 1,500 shoppers.

FAQ The Little Craft Show WHEN — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7 WHERE — The Record, 104 SW A St. in Bentonville COST — Free INFO — thelittlecraftshow.com

The show was founded by Amber Perrodin and Natalie Freeman in 2011. The duo created the Little Craft Show so that a small group of artists would have an opportunity to make their wares available to the public. Response was immediate and positive and, today, Perrodin and a small staff produce three events a year -- two in Northwest Arkansas and one in Little Rock.

"When you buy from one of our makers, you're directly supporting the business owner and reinforcing a sustainable local economy that keeps artists and creatives living and working here in our region," explains Diodati. "Since the goods you'll find at our show are made in each maker's hometown and, likely, in their own studio or workshop, your purchase has a smaller carbon footprint than it would in a big box store that outsources much of its production and labor. So you don't just get something unique and well-made to take home, you are also working to keep more dollars in our region, supporting your local artists and making an ethical choice when it comes to the environment."

The opportunity to have a venue that draws thousands of shoppers is beneficial to small business owners, says jewelry designer Emily Snodgrass.

"I am able to do work I love, and The Little Craft show is a big part of that," says Snodgrass. "I participated in The Little Craft Show this spring. This season, I'm doing all three of the winter shows. It's exciting to be a part of an event like this in Northwest Arkansas. Since I work from home, usually, spending time with other makers is super fun and encouraging. The handmade movement opens up opportunities for creatives, and purchasing directly from a maker makes a huge difference. It definitely has for me. The holiday season is a perfect opportunity to support local artisans."

Snodgrass' designs have gained in popularity in just one year's time.

"I started Emily's, my jewelry business, in 2018," she says. "I began selling jewelry locally, and it really took off. Since then, I've traveled the country doing craft shows and building a bigger audience. I've always been drawn to making things and have found my niche in metalwork and design. The great thing about the jewelry I make is that it appeals to all types of people. My sterling silver and gold fill jewelry focuses on simple lines and sculptural shapes. You bring your own expression and spin to the pieces."

NAN What's Up on 12/01/2019