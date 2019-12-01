Louisville comes back, topples No. 1 Oregon

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands -- No. 8 Louisville handed top-ranked Oregon its first loss of the season, getting 18 points and 15 rebounds from Kylee Shook in a 72-62 victory Saturday in the Paradise Jam tournament.

Dana Evans scored 17 points, Elizabeth Balogun had 11 points and Jazmine Jones scored 10 for the Cardinals (8-0) to claim the tournament's Island Division title and give Coach Jeff Walz a signature victory.

Satou Sabally scored 21 points to lead four players with 10 or more points for the Ducks (6-1), who led by as many as 11 points early before Louisville took control.

Minyon Moore added 15 points, Sabrina Ionescu scored 13 and Ruthy Hebard had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon, which trailed by nine points entering the fourth quarter.

The Ducks managed to close within six points twice, the last at 66-60 on Ionescu's three-pointer with 1:32 left. Evans and Jones made 6 of 6 free throws to give Louisville some breathing room.

NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 74,

NO. 2 BAYLOR 59

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands -- Freshman Aliyah Boston had a career-high 20 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 5 South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to upset No. 2 Baylor at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Tyasha Harris also had 20 points and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 13 for the Gamecocks (8-1), who won the tournament's Reef Division title.

NaLyssa Smith had 18 points and Te'a Cooper and Juicy Landrum added 10 apiece for the Bears (7-1), who had their 36-game winning streak snapped after top-ranked Oregon lost earlier Saturday.

The Bears trailed only 59-57 on Cooper's three-pointer with 5:57 left, but Herbert Harrigan and Boston each scored six points in South Carolina's 15-2 run to end the game.

Ahead 22-19 at the end of the first quarter, the Gamecocks went on a 14-6 run in the opening minutes of the second to build that 11-point lead three times, the last at 36-25 on Harris' layup with 3:39 left. Harris scored 13 points over the first two quarters.

However, Baylor closed out the quarter with its own run, outscoring South Carolina 10-2 over the final 3:25. Moon Ursin's free throw with 24 seconds remaining left the Gamecocks with a 38-35 lead at the halftime break.

NO. 7 OREGON STATE 68, LIBERTY 55

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Kennedy Brown scored 16 points, and No. 7 Oregon State had to rally in the second half to beat Liberty and give Coach Scott Rueck his 500th career victory.

Not that many got to see Rueck's milestone at the Miami Thanksgiving Classic. The arena was almost completely empty, with perhaps no more than 50 fans in attendance.

Mikayla Pivec scored 14 and Aleah Goodman had 13 for the Beavers (7-0), who went on an 11-1 run in the second half to take the lead for good.

Ashtyn Baker scored 15 for Liberty (2-6).

NO. 9 MARYLAND 90, BELMONT 26

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Kaila Charles scored a season-high 20 points and Ashley Owusu posted career highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds as Maryland routed Belmont in the Daytona Beach Invitational.

Diamond Miller added 12 points and Stephanie Miller scored 11 as the Terrapins outscored the Bruins 42-0 during a 14-minute stretch of the second half. Maryland (7-1) has won six in a row.

Cam Browning led the Bruins (3-4) with six points.

NO. 11 UCLA 61, Central Florida 56

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Michaela Onyenwere scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and UCLA closed the game with a 15-3 run to rally past Central Florida at the Cavalier Classic.

The Bruins (6-0) were down 53-46 after Diamond Battles opened the fourth-quarter scoring with two free throws for the Knights (4-3).

Japreece Dean, who scored 19 points, opened a 9-0 surge with a three-pointer and closed it with a layup that put UCLA up 55-53.

Sianni Martin led Central Florida with 22 points.

NO. 15 MICHIGAN STATE 65, KANSAS STATE 60

BIMINI, Bahamas -- Nia Clouden scored 16 points, Shay Colley had 15 and Michigan State bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat Kansas State at the Junkanoo Jam.

The Spartans (6-1) rallied in the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run.

Freshman Ayoka Lee had 22 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, all career highs, for Kansas State (3-3). Peyton Williams had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 17 INDIANA 78, WASHINGTON STATE 44

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands -- Ali Patberg and Brenna Wise scored 15 points each and Indiana pulled away from Washington State at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Mackenzie Holmes added 14 points and Jaelynn Penn had 11 for the Hoosiers (6-1), who overcame a slow start to lead by 17 points at the half, cruising from there.

Borislava Hristova scored 16 points for the Cougars (4-3).

NO. 19 MIAMI 80,

MIAMI (OHIO) 62

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Beatrice Mompremier had 13 points to lead four Hurricanes in double figures, and Miami beat Miami (Ohio).

Sydnee Roby added 11 points and Taylor Mason and Mykea Gray 10 each as every Hurricane player scored with Miami (5-2) shooting 53%.

Peyton Scott scored a career-high 18 points for the RedHawks (4-4).

NOTRE DAME 67, NO. 21 SOUTH FLORIDA 51

CANCUN, Mexico -- Anaya Peoples scored 18 points, Destinee Walker added 17 and Notre Dame broke away after halftime to beat South Florida in the Cancun Challenge.

The Bulls came into the tournament at 5-1 but suffered three consecutive losses.

Holding a 25-24 lead at halftime, Notre Dame (5-4) scored 24 points in the third quarter to lead 49-37 heading into the final period.

Peoples scored seven points in the final 4:24 of the third as the Irish closed on a 12-3 clip.

NO. 22 GONZAGA 62,

MIDDLE TENNESSEE 50

ESTERO, Fla. -- Jenn Wirth scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half to lead Gonzaga past Middle Tennessee in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The Bulldogs (5-1) hit 10 of 14 shots and outscored the Lady Raiders 25-10 in the pivotal third quarter.

Anastasia Hayes had 20 points for the Lady Raiders (5-2) and Taylor Sutton had 11.

