Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

TV News shows

Today at 3:10 a.m. | Updated December 1, 2019 at 3:10 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Reps. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Tom McClintock, R-Calif. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Klobuchar and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Reps. Doug Collins, R-Ga., and Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 12/01/2019

Print Headline: TV News shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT