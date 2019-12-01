Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Reps. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Tom McClintock, R-Calif. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Klobuchar and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Reps. Doug Collins, R-Ga., and Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 12/01/2019