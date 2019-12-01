NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 13 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Broncos/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 10-25 passing, 82 yards, 1 INT; 2-8 rushing in loss to Bills
SEASON 39-84 passing, 515 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT; 10-39 rushing in 3 games
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Browns/Jacksonville)
LAST WEEK 2-20 receiving in victory over Dolphins
SEASON 12-112 receiving, 2 TD in 11 games
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK Bye week
SEASON 39-487 receiving, 3 TD in 7 games
RB J.D. McKISSIC (Lions/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 1-3 rushing, 2-17 receiving in loss to Redskins
THURSDAY 2-9 rushing, 3-15 receiving in loss to Bears
SEASON 36-201 rushing, 27-206 receiving, 1 TD in 12 games
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1-4 receiving in victory over Lions
SEASON 17-160 receiving, 1 TD in 11 games
RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Colts/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 26-104 rushing, 1 TD; 3-17 receiving in loss to Texans
SEASON 41-221 rushing, 1 TD; 4-48 receiving in 4 games
WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Panthers/Warren-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1-4 receiving in loss to Saints
SEASON 17-194 receiving, 1-(-7) rushing in 11 games
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 8 tackles in victory over Panthers
SEASON 88 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT in 12 games
DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK No stats in loss to Redskins
THURSDAY 3 tackles in loss to Bears
SEASON 39 tackles, 6 sacks in 11 games
LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 8 tackles in victory over Packers
SEASON 45 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT in 11 games
DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Texans
SEASON 24 tackles in 11 games
DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK Bye week
SEASON 5 tackles,1/2 sack in 2 games
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Cowboys
SEASON 13 tackles, 1 sack in 9 games
SPECIAL TEAMS
P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)
LAST WEEK 1-37.0 avg. in victory over Dolphins
SEASON 47-46.3 avg. in 11 games
NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)
TE CHARLES CLAY (Cardinals/LR Central)
WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)
TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)
OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)
OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)
DE CHRIS SMITH (Browns/Arkansas)
CB TREMON SMITH (Packers/Central Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
RB DAMAREA CROCKETT (Packers/LR Christian)
DE KENDALL DONNERSON (Raiders/Maumelle)
CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)
DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)
DE MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)
LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)
OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)
INJURED RESERVE
RB KENNETH DIXON (Ravens/Strong)
OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)
DT BIJHON JACKSON (Panthers/El Dorado-Arkansas)
DT CLINTON McDONALD (Cardinals/Jacksonville)
LB XAVIER WOODSON (Texans/Arkansas State)
NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.
Sports on 12/01/2019
Print Headline: NFL Arkansans