NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 13 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Broncos/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 10-25 passing, 82 yards, 1 INT; 2-8 rushing in loss to Bills

SEASON 39-84 passing, 515 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT; 10-39 rushing in 3 games

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Browns/Jacksonville)

LAST WEEK 2-20 receiving in victory over Dolphins

SEASON 12-112 receiving, 2 TD in 11 games

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK Bye week

SEASON 39-487 receiving, 3 TD in 7 games

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Lions/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 1-3 rushing, 2-17 receiving in loss to Redskins

THURSDAY 2-9 rushing, 3-15 receiving in loss to Bears

SEASON 36-201 rushing, 27-206 receiving, 1 TD in 12 games

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1-4 receiving in victory over Lions

SEASON 17-160 receiving, 1 TD in 11 games

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Colts/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 26-104 rushing, 1 TD; 3-17 receiving in loss to Texans

SEASON 41-221 rushing, 1 TD; 4-48 receiving in 4 games

WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Panthers/Warren-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1-4 receiving in loss to Saints

SEASON 17-194 receiving, 1-(-7) rushing in 11 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 8 tackles in victory over Panthers

SEASON 88 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT in 12 games

DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK No stats in loss to Redskins

THURSDAY 3 tackles in loss to Bears

SEASON 39 tackles, 6 sacks in 11 games

LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 8 tackles in victory over Packers

SEASON 45 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT in 11 games

DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Texans

SEASON 24 tackles in 11 games

DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK Bye week

SEASON 5 tackles,1/2 sack in 2 games

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Cowboys

SEASON 13 tackles, 1 sack in 9 games

SPECIAL TEAMS

P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)

LAST WEEK 1-37.0 avg. in victory over Dolphins

SEASON 47-46.3 avg. in 11 games

NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)

TE CHARLES CLAY (Cardinals/LR Central)

WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)

TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)

OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

DE CHRIS SMITH (Browns/Arkansas)

CB TREMON SMITH (Packers/Central Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

RB DAMAREA CROCKETT (Packers/LR Christian)

DE KENDALL DONNERSON (Raiders/Maumelle)

CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)

DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)

DE MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)

LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)

OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)

INJURED RESERVE

RB KENNETH DIXON (Ravens/Strong)

OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)

DT BIJHON JACKSON (Panthers/El Dorado-Arkansas)

DT CLINTON McDONALD (Cardinals/Jacksonville)

LB XAVIER WOODSON (Texans/Arkansas State)

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.

Sports on 12/01/2019