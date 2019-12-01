Week 13 capsules

49ers at Ravens

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Ravens by 5 1/2

SERIES -- Ravens lead 4-2; 49ers beat Ravens 25-20, Oct. 18, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(2) 145.6 RUSH 210.5 (1)

(14) 236.6 PASS 222.7 (19)

(6) 382.3 YARDS 433.3 (2)

(2) 30.2 POINTS 35.1 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(19) 111.1 RUSH 87.7 (3)

(1) 136.9 PASS 235.0 (16)

(1) 248.0 YARDS 322.7 (11)

(2) 14.8 POINTS 18.4 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson vs. the 49ers' defense on third down will be fun to watch. San Francisco's opponents are converting 27.5% of their third downs, which is the second best defensive effort in the league. The Ravens convert 50.4% of their third downs, which leads the league.

•

Browns at Steelers

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Steelers by 1

SERIES -- Steelers lead 75-59-1; Browns beat Steelers 21-7, Nov. 14, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(10) 124.2 RUSH 87.8 (25)

(17) 230.0 PASS 200.6 (27)

(15) 354.2 YARDS 288.5 (28)

(20) 21.2 POINTS 19.6 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(25) 124.0 RUSH 103.5 (11)

(7) 214.5 PASS 217.2 (8)

(14) 338.5 YARDS 320.7 (7)

(18) 22.9 POINTS 19.3 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Throw out stats and schemes. The activity after plays may be more interesting than the actual plays. How will Pittsburgh and Cleveland act just 10 days after Myles Garrett's infamous helmet swing against the Steelers?

•

Redskins at Panthers

Noon

LINE -- Panthers by 10

SERIES -- Redskins lead 8-6; Redskins beat Panthers 23-17, Oct. 14, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS PANTHERS (RK)

(27) 85.9 RUSH 125.5 (9)

(32) 167.5 PASS 221.5 (21)

(32) 253.4 YARDS 347.0 (19)

(32) 13.1 POINTS 23.5 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(28) 137.6 RUSH 127.5 (27)

(11) 231.4 PASS 239.6 (18)

(22) 369.0 YARDS 367.1 (19)

(23) 24.5 POINTS 26.5 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH Panthers QB Kyle Allen and WR D.J. Moore have formed quite a connection since Allen took over for Cam Newton. Moore has at least 95 yards receiving in each of his past four games.

•

Jets at Bengals

Noon

LINE -- Jets by 3

SERIES -- Jets lead Bengals 17-9; Bengals beat Jets 23-22, Sept. 11, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(30) 73.5 RUSH 81.1 (28)

(31) 188.5 PASS 222.1 (20)

(31) 262.0 YARDS 303.2 (26)

(27) 18.0 POINTS 14.3 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(1) 78.1 RUSH 166.3 (32)

(19) 243.0 PASS 250.9 (21)

(8) 321.1 YARDS 417.2 (32)

(20) 23.5 POINTS 26.5 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Jets QB Sam Darnold is in a groove after his 20-of-29 passing effort for 315 yards and 2 TDs last week vs. the Raiders. In four games in November, Darnold has thrown 8 TD passes and just 2 INTs. His passer rating in that span is 107.5.

•

Titans at Colts

Noon

LINE -- Colts by 1

SERIES -- Colts lead 34-16; Colts beat Titans 19-17, Sept. 15, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. COLTS (RK)

(11) 122.8 RUSH 144.2 (3)

(25) 210.4 PASS 195.3 (28)

(24) 333.2 YARDS 339.5 (22)

(16) 22.3 POINTS 22.2 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. COLTS (RK)

(12) 103.8 RUSH 97.0 (8)

(24) 255.6 PASS 235.0 (16)

(17) 359.4 YARDS 332.0 (13)

(9) 19.7 POINTS 20.5 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH The Colts must keep the Titans out of the red zone, or it's going to be a long day. Tennessee leads the NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage (72.4%), and the Titans have scored 13 TDs in in their past 14 trips.

•

Buccaneers at Jaguars

Noon

LINE -- Buccaneers by 2 1/2

SERIES -- Jaguars lead 4-2; Bucs beat Jaguars 38-31, Oct. 11, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(20) 98.3 RUSH 119.3 (14)

(4) 288.1 PASS 250.8 (10)

(4) 386.4 YARDS 370.1 (11)

(3) 28.4 POINTS 19.0 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(2) 78.7 RUSH 142.3 (29)

(31) 289.9 PASS 222.3 (10)

(21) 368.6 YARDS 364.6 (18)

(31) 30.5 POINTS 24.0 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Riding the Jameis Winston roller coaster is not for those with weak stomachs. The Bucs QB has thrown for more than 300 yards in six consecutive games, but he also has committed 19 turnovers during that stretch.

•

Eagles at Dolphins

Noon

LINE -- Eagles by 10

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 8-6; Dolphins beat Eagles 20-19, Nov. 15, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(13) 121.2 RUSH 63.2 (32)

(23) 217.2 PASS 201.7 (26)

(23) 338.4 YARDS 264.9 (30)

(18) 22.1 POINTS 14.8 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(5) 94.0 RUSH 148.2 (31)

(12) 231.7 PASS 252.7 (22)

(12) 325.7 YARDS 400.9 (30)

(16) 22.5 POINTS 31.5 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles defense quietly has become stout, allowing 17 or fewer points in four consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. The defense also has allowed less than 225 passing yards in five consecutive games.

•

Packers at Giants

Noon

LINE -- Packers by 6

SERIES -- Packers lead 33-26-2; Packers lead Giants 38-13, Jan. 8, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(19) 103.5 RUSH 95.5 (21)

(13) 238.2 PASS 219.5 (22)

(21) 341.7 YARDS 315.0 (25)

(13) 23.5 POINTS 19.7 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(26) 125.5 RUSH 117.5 (22)

(23) 255.0 PASS 260.0 (26)

(28) 380.5 YARDS 377.5 (27)

(14) 22.0 POINTS 28.0 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH The Packers made life much more difficult on opposing QBs with a pair of free-agent signings in the summer. Za'Darius Smith (10) and fellow LB Preston Smith (10.5) are the only teammates with at least 10-plus sacks this season.

•

Rams at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Rams by 3

SERIES -- Rams lead 41-38-2; Rams beat Cardinals 31-9, Dec. 23, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(24) 90.7 RUSH 117.7 (15)

(7) 262.5 PASS 226.2 (18)

(16) 353.2 YARDS 343.9 (20)

(14) 22.6 POINTS 22.5 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(16) 106.9 RUSH 117.6 (23)

(13) 231.8 PASS 297.5 (32)

(16) 338.7 YARDS 415.1 (31)

(15) 22.1 POINTS 28.8 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH The offensive genius label slapped on Rams Coach Todd McVay feels like a distant memory. His offense ran 169 plays and scored 2 touchdowns in three games in November, and the unit failed to reach the end zone in two of those three games.

•

Raiders at Chiefs

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE -- Chiefs by 10 1/2

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 66-53-2; Chiefs beat Raiders 28-10, Sept. 15, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(12) 122.7 RUSH 94.4 (22)

(16) 234.1 PASS 301.7 (2)

(14) 356.8 YARDS 396.1 (3)

(22) 20.7 POINTS 28.0 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(13) 104.3 RUSH 143.1 (30)

(28) 266.8 PASS 232.6 (14)

(24) 371.1 YARDS 375.7 (25)

(24) 25.8 POINTS 23.3 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH Arrowhead Stadium is not on the list of Oakland QB David Carr's favorite places. Carr has a 61.9 passer rating in five starts in Kansas City, his worst mark in any stadium he's played in for multiple games.

•

Chargers at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Chargers by 3

SERIES -- Broncos lead 67-52-1; Broncos beat Chargers 20-13, Oct. 6, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(26) 86.7 RUSH 110.5 (16)

(5) 276.9 PASS 192.3 (29)

(13) 363.6 YARDS 302.8 (27)

(23) 20.4 POINTS 15.9 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(20) 112.3 RUSH 113.5 (21)

(4) 205.3 PASS 207.5 (5)

(5) 317.6 YARDS 321.0 (8)

(11) 19.8 POINTS 19.7 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH Denver TE Noah Fant is emerging as a playmaker late in the season. He leads all rookie TEs with 30 catches and 374 receiving yards, and he already has the most catches and receiving yards by a rookie TE in franchise history.

•

Patriots at Texans

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Patriots by 3

SERIES -- Patriots lead 10-1; Patriots beat Texans 27-20, Sept. 9, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(23) 91.9 RUSH 136.9 (6)

(8) 260.9 PASS 244.7 (12)

(17) 352.8 YARDS 381.6 (7)

(5) 27.3 POINTS 24.1 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(9) 98.4 RUSH 108.0 (17)

(2) 158.0 PASS 259.3 (25)

(2) 256.4 YARDS 367.3 (20)

(1) 10.6 POINTS 22.6 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH The Patriots are allowing an NFL-low 10.6 ppg, and lead the league with 20 interceptions and 29 total takeaways. They have allowed 117 points through 11 games. Since the NFL moved to a 16-game schedule, only seven teams have allowed fewer than 200 points.

•

Vikings at Seahawks

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Seahawks by 3

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 11-5; Seahawks beat Vikings 21-7, Dec. 10, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(4) 142.5 RUSH 136.9 (6)

(15) 236.2 PASS 248.5 (11)

(8) 378.7 YARDS 385.4 (5)

(8) 26.3 POINTS 26.5 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(6) 94.2 RUSH 101.5 (10)

(20) 244.5 PASS 268.7 (29)

(15) 338.7 YARDS 370.2 (23)

(6) 18.6 POINTS 23.9 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has the longest active streak with 177 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. The team record is 193, which was set by Warren Moon in 1995.

