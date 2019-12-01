Razorbacks rally to subdue Badgers

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Senior guard Alexis Tolefree scored all 12 of her points in the fourth quarter as the Arkansas women's basketball team rallied for a 68-64 victory over Wisconsin in the final day of play in the Bahamas Hoopfest on Saturday.

Arkansas (7-1) fell behind by as many as 11 points (21-10) in the first quarter. After trimming the deficit to 31-29 by halftime, the Razorbacks trailed by eight points in the fourth quarter before storming back into the contest.

Trailing 54-46 with 7:17 to go, Arkansas scored the next 10 points. Powered by two three-pointers by Alexis Tolefree, Arkansas moved ahead 56-54 with 6:20 remaining.

The Badgers (5-2) tied it at 62 on Imani Lewis' layup with 2:32 left, but Amber Ramirez answered with a three-pointer 13 seconds later.

The Razorbacks' defense came up with some needed stops in the game's closing moments. Dungee drew a critical offensive foul with 30 seconds to play and the team forced a miss on the Badgers' next possession after Tolefree had hit one of two free-throw attempts for a 66-64 Arkansas lead.

Tolefree secured the victory with two free throws with :06 remaining.

Redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee scored a game-high 27 points, hitting 9 of 22 shots from the floor and 8 of 11 free-throw attempts. It was Dungee's fourth consecutive game of scoring 20 or more points.

Ramirez added 15 points and collected a team-high nine rebounds.

Dungee, Ramirez and junior forward Taylah Thomas were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Abby Laszewski had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wisconsin, which opened the game on a 10-0 run. Lewis added 14 points and Kendra Van Leeuwen scored 13.

Sports on 12/01/2019