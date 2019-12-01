Sections
South Dakota plane crash claims 9 lives

by Hannah Knowles The Washington Post | Today at 3:32 a.m. | Updated December 1, 2019 at 3:32 a.m.

A plane crash in South Dakota has left nine people dead, including a pilot and two children, officials say.

Twelve people were on board Saturday afternoon when the plane went down in rural Brule County on the way from Chamberlain to Idaho, county State's Attorney Theresa Maule Rossow said. Survivors were taken to Sioux Falls; details on their conditions were not immediately available.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash of the Pilatus PC-12. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, according to Maule Rossow.

"The men and women of law enforcement, first responders and medical professionals should be commended in their heroic actions to rescue the victims in extreme weather conditions," she said in a statement.

Chamberlain and other parts of South Dakota are under a winter-storm warning that will last until noon today, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

All people on board on the downed plane were from Idaho, Maule Rossow said.

A Section on 12/01/2019

Print Headline: South Dakota plane crash claims 9 lives

