'Tis The Season

Christmas Concert -- With Native American flutist John Two-Hawks with special guest Catherine Reed, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $15-$55. 253-1732 or johntwohawks.com.

Ongoing

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- 5-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5-9 p.m. Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; 2-4 p.m. Sunday, through Jan. 20, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. The cost is $3 a session with a $2 skate rental fee. playbentonville.com or call the Parks and Recreation office at 464-7275.

"A Christmas Carol" -- A TheatreSquared original by Amy Herzberg & Bob Ford, through Dec. 27, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $18-$29. 777-7477.

Lights of the Ozarks -- In its 26th year on the Fayetteville square, through Dec. 31. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

Miracle On 2nd Street -- An international Christmas pop-up bar, through Dec. 31, Undercroft, 201 N.W. A St. in Bentonville. facebook.com/events/2721211317900641.

"Here Comes Santa Claus" -- How the images of Saint Nick changed over time, through Jan. 4, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

North Forest Lights -- An artistic light and sound experience in the middle of the North Forest, through Feb. 16, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $7-$22. 657-2335.

Dec. 1

Holiday Open House -- 2-4 p.m., Washington County Historical Society at Headquarters House, 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Bobby Braly, executive director of the nonprofit organization Historic Cane Hill, will be present to autograph copies of his book "Cane Hill," released recently by Arcadia Publishing. 521-4681.

Voices of Angels -- A Holiday Concert, 3 p.m. Dec. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Free. 657-2335.

Santa on the Square -- 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1; Dec. 5-8; Dec. 12-15; and Dec. 19-23 on the Fayetteville square. experiencefayetteville.com.

__

Dec. 3

Ugly Holiday Sweaters -- A craft afternoon, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For grades 5-12. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 4

"Ozarks at Large" Holiday Show -- With Kyle Kellams and Antoinette Grajeda of KUAF, special musical guests, interviews and a holiday reading of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" for the kids by guest Becca Martin-Brown, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 5

Afterschool Movies -- "Eloise at Christmastime," 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Opening Reception -- For "Art for the Holidays," 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures on the Fayetteville square. Exhibit through Dec. 29. Email operations@artventuresnwa.org.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $7 at the door. fslt.org.

__

Dec. 6

Parade of Lights -- 6 p.m. Dec. 6, downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Christmas at the Mansion -- 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6, Peel Mansion Museum and Heritage Gardens in Bentonville. $75. 273-3636; peelcompton.org.

Holiday Art Sale -- Now in its 19th year with work by Alice McKee, Juli Odum, Faye Alter and more, 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 6; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7; noon-4 p.m. Dec. 8, Studio 545 beside the Razorback Greenway in Fayetteville. Free admission. Email juliodum@icloud.com.

Holly Jolly Junk Ranch -- Noon-7 p.m. Dec. 6 & 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 7, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. $5. thejunkranch.net.

Christmas Parade -- 7 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free. downtownRogersinc.org.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. nwaballettheatre.org.

__

Dec. 7

Here Comes Santa Claus -- A guided tour of the Hawkins House that includes the history of Santa Claus, opens Dec. 7, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Friends Holiday Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m Dec. 7 and 1-5 p.m. Dec. 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Price varies by book. faylib.org.

BPL Christmas Story Time -- 10 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Hosted by the Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Donuts With Santa & The Grinch -- 10 a.m.-noon, Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

Children's Day -- With Santa and Mrs. Claus, "Build a Buddy" workshop, a Christmas ornament and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $40. 783-7841 or fortsmithmuseum.org.

Holiday Open House -- With activities, crafts and a visit from St. Nick, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

The Little Craft Show -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, The Record in Bentonville. Free. thelittlecraftshow.com.

Lanuti's Glass Studio Show -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 623 E. Rock St. (past the Confederate Cemetery) in Fayetteville. Free. Email dlanuti@gmail.com.

"The Grinch" -- 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $5. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Super Saturday -- "A Barnyard Christmas Carol," 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Presented by the library's teen theater troupe, PlayAct. Free. faylib.org.

"The Grinch" -- 1 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $5. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

DIY Ugly Sweater -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free for teens. 783-0229.

Holiday Concert -- With students from the Will Bush Violin Studio, 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Frosty Flix -- "Smallfoot," 6:30 p.m., The Rink at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville. Free. playbentonville.com.

ACO Chorale -- "A Very Merry Christmas," 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10. 751-5441; acozarks.org.

Christmas Concert -- With Native American flutist John Two-Hawks with special guest Catherine Reed, 8 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $15-$55. 253-1732 or johntwohawks.com.

__

Dec. 8

Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble -- 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 10

Evening Story Time -- Reindeer, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

"A Christmas Story: The Musical" -- Nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11; 1:30 & 7 p.m. Dec. 12; 8 p.m. Dec. 13; 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $40 & up. 443-5600.

__

Dec. 11

Gingerbread House Workshop -- 4 p.m., Windsor Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free for families. 785-0405.

Try FPL -- Gingerbread House Workshop for adults, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Dec. 12

Afterschool Movies -- "An Arthur Christmas," 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Painting With Heather -- Christmas ornaments, Bentonville Public Library. Free for adults; seating limited. 271-3192.

__

Dec. 13

Preschool Story Time -- Christmas stories, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; 3 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $30. 751-5441.

"A Tuna Christmas" -- The hilarious sequel to "Greater Tuna," 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15; again Dec. 19-22, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $30-$36. 631-8988; arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Dec. 14

Santa Photo Op -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free; parents can take their own photos. 855-1753.

Homemade Holiday -- Arts and crafts for children, 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Living Windows -- 4-7 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Fort Smith Christmas Parade -- 1 p.m., Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. Free. Email fsparade@yahoo.com.

Holiday Open House -- With holiday readings & a visit with Father Christmas, 1-4 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free. 783-7841.

SewSimple -- Holiday table toppers, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble -- 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith. Free, but "all music, travel, and other items are funded through private donations" and "Ozark Bronze appreciates all contributions!" ozarkbronze.com.

Living Windows -- 4-7 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Bentonville Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m., downtown Bentonville. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Van Buren Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m. , downtown Van Buren. oldtownvanburen.com.

Night of a Thousand Santas -- 6-11 p.m., Eureka Springs. 1000santas.com.

Frosty Flix -- "The Grinch," 6:30 p.m., The Rink at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville. Free. playbentonville.com.

Ozarks Chorale Christmas Concert -- 7:30 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $10. theaud.org.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet with more than 100 dancers, 7 p.m. Dec. 14 & 2 p.m. Dec. 15, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$25. 785-0152.

__

Dec. 15

Family Sunday -- Winter Showcase featuring holiday-themed performances from communities around Northwest Arkansas, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Dailey & Vincent Christmas Concert -- 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Alma Performing Arts Center. $37-$45. almapac.org.

__

Dec. 16

Teen DIY -- Holiday cookies, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

__

Dec. 18

Christmas Story Time -- 10:30 a.m., Dallas Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 484-5650.

__

Dec. 19

Holiday Crafternoon -- 3-6 p.m., Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

Afterschool Movie -- "All I Want for Christmas Is You," 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

__

Dec. 20

Ice Skating Rink Opens -- Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. $5. Details at christmasatthecrescent.com.

Preschool Story Time -- Christmas stories, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Christmas Story Time -- 10 a.m., Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

Home for the Holidays Concert -- 7 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. Please bring canned goods for donation. theaud.org.

__

Dec. 21

Winter Solstice Drum Circle -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Winter Break Wonders -- Make memories over the school break as you create with artists, make buttons in the gallery, and listen to fun music together as a family, 1-4 p.m. daily through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Falling in Love With Christmas -- With jazz saxophonist Grady Nichols, 7 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. Free. theaud.org.

__

Dec. 27

Preschool Story Time -- After-Christmas stories, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

__

Dec. 28

Super Saturday -- Artsy craftsy, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for kids. faylib.org.

Frosty Flix -- "Spider-Man: Far From Home," 6:30 p.m., The Rink at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville. Free. playbentonville.com.

__

Dec. 30

Noon Year's Eve Eve -- Ring in the New Year (without staying up past bedtime) at the fifth annual family celebration with art projects, performances, a Coca-Cola toast at noon and a family dance party, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

Dec. 31

New Year's Eve -- 11 a.m., Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

__

Send additions to the holiday arts and entertainment calendar to bmartin@nwadg.com.

NAN What's Up on 12/01/2019