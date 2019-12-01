Worker hurt in hotel collapse deported

NEW ORLEANS -- A construction worker hurt in October's collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans was deported Friday to his native Honduras.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma, 38, was flown to Honduras from Alexandria International Airport.

Border Patrol officers arrested Ramirez Palma two days after he fell several stories as the upper floors of the hotel project caved in on Oct. 12. Workplace safety advocates had hoped he could remain in the United States to facilitate the federal investigation of the collapse, which killed three workers and left dozens more injured.

"We're deeply concerned about the gaping hole this leaves in the investigation into the Hard Rock Hotel collapse," said Mary Yanik of the New Orleans Workers' Center for Racial Justice. She said she believes his arrest was in retaliation for reporting to a supervisor about construction shortcuts before the collapse, and for comments he made to reporters afterward.

Ramirez Palma had been fighting a deportation order since 2016, and had lost an appeal.

"Mr. Ramirez Palma's latest application for a stay of removal had already been denied ... on Oct. 3, more than a week prior to the incident cited by his supporters," Cox said.

Ramirez Palma had told a supervisor more than five times before the collapse that his laser leveling tool showed the building was tilting 2 to 3 inches, Yanik said. The veteran construction worker's wife, Tania Bueso, has said he complained that the concrete floors were sagging, forcing him to double and triple-check measurements in the imbalanced building.

Fall off trail in Utah park kills 2 visitors

Two people are dead and another injured after falling near Utah's iconic Delicate Arch, according to authorities.

About 7:30 a.m. Friday, three people fell into the lower bowl area below the sandstone arch at Arches National Park, according to a statement from the Grand County sheriff's office in Moab, Utah.

A 60-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man died in the fall. A 30-year-old man was airlifted to Moab Regional Hospital.

All three people were from California and are related, according to The Associated Press.

Chief Ranger Scott Brown told KSL that the cause of the fall is currently unknown, but he did note that the trail was wet and slick at the time.

The Delicate Arch Trail temporarily closed after the accident but reopened later Friday evening.

The 46-foot-tall arch is the most widely known of the 2,000 arches in the park, which receives more than 1.5 million visitors per year, according to the National Park Service.

Additional information about the incident is expected Monday.

Ship to get civil-rights figure's name

GULFPORT, Miss. -- A new oceanographic research ship will be named for a Mississippi physician who filed one of the Deep South's first school desegregation lawsuits and led wade-ins to integrate a federally funded public beach.

The research vessel will be named for Dr. Gilbert R. Mason Sr., whose lawsuit -- filed for his son, Gilbert Mason Jr. -- made Biloxi's public schools the first in Mississippi to integrate, according to a news release Friday from the University of Southern Mississippi.

The wade-ins from 1959 to 1963 "led to repeated arrests, bombings and reprisals," but a lawsuit that he filed ultimately desegregated the beach at Biloxi, the statement said.

The ship will be built at Gulf Island Fabricators in Houma, La., and is expected to begin studies in the Gulf of Mexico in 2023. It will have homeports at Gulfport and Houma. Universities in every Gulf state, as well as Georgia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Mexico also are part of its operating consortium.

The $100 million vessel will be the third of three research ships built for the National Science Foundation.

Swastikas turn up at Georgia campuses

ATLANTA -- Swastika symbols on two Georgia university campuses have students and parents on edge. Swastikas were drawn on message boards recently in Creswell and Russell halls at the University of Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"This shouldn't be in your mind, concerns if you are going to be safe," said Brett Feldman, 21, a senior who met with the university's dean of students to discuss student concerns.

Two students at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville also reported to campus officials that a swastika was drawn on the doors of their residence hall recently.

Administrators at both schools asked students to provide to campus authorities any information that may help the investigation. They also are offering counseling services.

Federal officials in October found that religious-based hate crime on college campuses has increased significantly nationwide over the past decade.

Georgia is one of a handful of states that does not have a hate-crimes law.

