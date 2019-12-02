Arkansas teen dies after ATV flips, state police say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Brinkley teen died after an ATV she was riding Friday night flipped, state police said.
Payton Geisher, 18, was a passenger on a Polaris Sportsman headed north around 10:40 p.m. on Mopac Road in Brinkley when the ATV’s driver lost control.
The vehicle flipped, according to a state police preliminary crash summary, and Geisher died while the driver of the ATV was injured.
Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the wreck, according to the summary.
At least 457 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.
