COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Festival of the Nativity and Chili Supper

CONWAY — Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, will have its fourth annual Festival of the Nativity and Chili Supper at 3 p.m. The church asks for a $5 donation for the chili supper, with proceeds donated to Bethlehem House. For more information, call the church office at (501) 504-6899.

Monday

Christmas Parade Entry Deadline

RUSSELLVILLE — The entry deadline for the 2019 Russellville Christmas Parade is noon Monday. Parade entry forms are available at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, or online at www.russellvillearkansas.org. The parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday; the rainout date is Dec. 9. For more information, call Recreation and Parks at (479) 968-1272.

Tuesday

Light Up the Bay

FAIRFIELD BAY — Fairfield Bay will become a winter wonderland with Light Up the Bay from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, featuring cookies, a visit from Santa, the Grinch, buckboard rides through town, caroling, a tree-lighting ceremony and more. The Festival of Trees and holiday celebrations will continue through Dec. 14. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 884-3324.

Tuesday and Saturday

Trout Day 2019

RUSSELLVILLE — Trout Day 2019 will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Pleasant View Park pond. A Basic Trout Fishing Clinic has been scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, in conjunction with Trout Day. The clinic is free, and a certificate for a free rod and reel will be given to the first 50 kids ages 15 and younger who attend. Each child will receive the rod and reel at Trout Day. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

Friday

Russellville Christmas Parade

RUSSELLVILLE — The 2019 Russellville Christmas Parade will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in downtown Russellville.

Saturday

Conway Symphony Christmas Concert

CONWAY — The Conway Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Israel Getzov, will present its holiday concert for all ages, A Mad Russian’s Christmas, at 7:30 p.m. at Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. The concert will feature excerpts from The Nutcracker ballet with the Arkansas Festival Ballet and a rock ensemble performing selections from Paul O’Neill’s Trans-Siberian Orchestra, along with a light show. Santa will be in the lobby of Reynolds during intermission for pictures with kids. Tickets are $25 to $45 at the box office by calling (501) 450-3265 or visiting www.conwaysymphony.org. From 6-7 p.m., join the CSO Guild for Nutcracker Sweets at Brewer-Hegeman Hall. Admission is $5 for children and free for adults.

Christmas in the Park

MAYFLOWER — The 19th annual Christmas in the Park will begin at 10 a.m. at 2 Ashmore Drive. The event will feature a Christmas parade, food, vendors and more.

ONGOING

Sculpture Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University is hosting a sculpture exhibit, titled José Sacal: A Universal Mexican, at the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center, 305 W. Q St. The exhibit is open during Pendergraft Library regular hours through Feb. 28. For more information, call (479) 968-0400.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheons

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party will have luncheons from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in December, except on Dec. 26, at China Town in the Conway Town Center on U.S. 65. Check the group’s Facebook page for scheduled speakers. All are welcome to attend.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Lavonne Laughlin at (701) 740-0057 or Joyce Hartsfield at (501) 697-3748.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., with support meetings from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8, with dates to be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit its Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

EdenSong Concert in Heber Springs

HEBER SPRINGS — The EdenSong Chorale will present Christmas Joy: A Christmas Celebration at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at First Baptist Church, 201 N. Fourth St. The concert is free, although donations to the EdenSong Music Fund are appreciated.

Howard & Skye Concert

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present the Arkansas River Valley roots music duo Howard & Skye in concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Jonathan Howard and Blueflower Skye blend rock, blues, country and folk in their original songs. They are listed on the Arkansas Arts Council's Arts on Tour Roster. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

nancy@fcl.org.

Conway Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert

CONWAY — The Conway Men’s Chorus will present its 2019 holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. Songs will include a variety of new and favorite Christmas selections, including sacred, traditional and popular tunes, plus the annual audience singalong of seasonal favorites. Doors will open at 6:30, with free admission and parking. For more information, visit www.conwaymenschorus.org.

QuickBooks Online Basics & Beyond

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will offer QuickBooks Online Basics & Beyond from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at Arkansas Tech University. This interactive workshop is for those using or planning to use the cloud-based version of QuickBooks (Simple Start, Essentials or Online Plus). A computer for use in the class and a take-home workbook will be provided. The cost is $130. Registration is required by Dec. 11 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/russellville-events.

EdenSong Concert in Fairfield Bay

FAIRFIELD BAY — The EdenSong Chorale will present Christmas Joy: A Christmas Celebration at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome. Tickets may be picked up at the welcome desk at the center from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Conference Center will not mail out tickets or hold them at the door. They need to be obtained prior to the day of the show.

NARFE Christmas Luncheon

HEBER SPRINGS — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1156, will have its Christmas Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at Mack’s Fish House, 559 Wilburn Road. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For more information, call Kathy Golding at (501) 206-1375.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.