COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today

A Christmas Carol

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Community Theatre will present Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on the Southside High School stage at 2 p.m. This version, adapted by David Norris, is a re-creation of the timeless classic that gives life to Dickens’ original text. Tickets, which will be sold at the door, are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors ages 65 and older or students with a school ID. Admission is free for children younger than 5.

Monday

Lighting Ceremony

SEARCY — Harding University will kick off the holiday-season activities with the annual campus lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on the front lawn near the David B. Burks American Heritage Building. The countdown to the lights coming on will begin promptly at 6. The festivities will include free hot chocolate and Christmas music. For more information, visit harding.edu/holidays.

Batesville Christmas Parade

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Christmas Parade, with the theme “A Cinematic Christmas,” will begin at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Parade line-up will begin at 4 p.m. The theme will feature a depiction of characters from Christmas movies, including the Grinch, Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Buddy the Elf.

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a community music gathering from 6-8 p.m. at First Community Bank. Singers and instrumentalists are asked to bring their favorite Christmas songs, and listeners are welcome.

Tuesday

Distinguished Lecture Series

SEARCY — Harding University’s American Studies Institute will host Alex Kendrick, an American film writer, producer, director, actor and co-founder of Kendrick Brothers Productions, at 7:30 p.m. in Benson Auditorium for the second presentation of Harding’s 2019-20 Distinguished Lecture Series. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.

Light Up the Bay

FAIRFIELD BAY — Fairfield Bay will become a winter wonderland with Light Up the Bay from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, featuring cookies, a visit from Santa, the Grinch, buckboard rides through town, caroling, a tree-lighting ceremony and more. The Festival of Trees and holiday celebrations will continue through Dec. 14. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 884-3324.

Thursday

Christmas Spectacular Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Music Department will present a Christmas Spectacular concert at 7 p.m. in the Administration Auditorium. The concert will feature Harding’s Belle Canto, the Chamber Singers, the Jazz Band and the Percussion Ensemble. Admission is free.

Friday

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

BATESVILLE — Caring Hands Hospice will present the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 11 a.m. in the George Rider Community Room of First Community Bank, 1325 Harrison St. For more information, call Rhonda or Mary at (870) 698-0505.

BAAC Member Exhibition and Reception

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council presents the fourth Annual BAAC Member Exhibition at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St., through Jan. 11. The exhibit features artwork from BACC members Karen Barker, Dustyn Bork, Laura Crouch, Carly Dahl, La’Nelle Gambrell, Julie Graves, Aline McCracken, Merry Ann McSpadden, Bess Parker, Ruby Schaaf, Sheldon Till-Campbell and Marcia Wallace. A gallery reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Friday and Saturday

2019 Luminary Project

SEARCY — Holiday luminaries will be placed around the White County Courthouse on Friday and Saturday, weather permitting, to honor or memorialize loved ones who have battled or are battling cancer. This event is presented by the CARTI Searcy Auxiliary. Benefits from the luminaries sold will benefit cancer patients of CARTI Searcy. For how to purchase a luminary or more information, call (800) 451-3351.

Saturday

Old-Fashioned Christmas Family Day

BATESVILLE — The Old Independence Regional Museum, 380 S. Ninth St., will present its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature Ed Casper on accordion, Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free admission to the museum will include crafts and activities. For more information, call the museum at (870) 793-2121 or visit www.oirm.org.

Santa’s Craft Shop and Pancake Breakfast

NEWARK — The Cedar Ridge PTO will offer its fifth annual Santa’s Craft Shop and Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 3549 Cord Road. The event will feature shopping, pancakes, a silent auction, pictures with Santa and more. New this year will be Touch a Truck, with an ambulance, a firetruck, tractors, a police car, a race car, a backhoe and other heavy equipment for children to explore. For more information, call Lauren Ashley at (501) 912-2433.

Searcy Christmas Parade

SEARCY — The 2019 Searcy Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. at Spring Park.

Holiday Craft Fair

SEARCY — A Holiday Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center.

Pancakes With Santa

BEEBE — The Kiwanis Club of Beebe will present Pancakes With Santa from 8-11 a.m. at Beebe High School. The event will feature photos with Santa, a holiday movie, breakfast and more. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for families. Children ages 3 and younger may eat free.

Jacksonville Christmas Parade

JACKSONVILLE — The 62nd annual Jacksonville Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street. The event will feature illuminated floats, Santa, dance groups and more. For more information, visit cityofjacksonville.net.

Cabot Christmas Parade

CABOT — The 2019 Cabot Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. at Dakota Drive on West Main Street. The theme is “A Storybook Christmas.” The event will feature marching bands, clowns, veterans groups, Santa and more. For more information, visit cabotparks.com.

The Pied Pipers Christmas Show

SEARCY — Harding University’s improvisational children’s theater troupe, The Pied Pipers, will perform their annual Christmas show at 11 a.m. in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.

Arts and Crafts Sale

BATESVILLE — First Church of the Nazarene, 1611 Harrison St., will present its seventh annual Christmas in the City arts and craft sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A lunch of chili, pinto beans and cornbread will be served. To reserve a 9-by-9-foot booth for $25, call (870) 698-1994.

Craft Fair

CABOT — Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S., will have a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors will offer blankets, towels, wreaths, napkins, pot holders, jewelry, Christmas decor and more. Lunch, for $5, will include homemade soup, chicken and dumplings, creamy tacos, chips, cookies and a drink.

Ongoing

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more are available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class meets with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., and support meetings start from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

EdenSong Concert in Heber Springs

HEBER SPRINGS — The EdenSong Chorale will present Christmas Joy: A Christmas Celebration at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at First Baptist Church, 201 N. Fourth St. The concert is free, although donations to the EdenSong Music Fund are appreciated.

Women for Harding Tour of Homes

SEARCY — The 37th annual Women for Harding Searcy Tour of Homes will take place from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are $20 in advance at Hardingtickets.com or $25 the day of the tour. For a listing of featured homes or to purchase tickets, visit harding.edu/alumni/women/homes.

Retired Teachers Christmas Luncheon

SEARCY — The White County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Dec. 9 at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. Daisy’s Lunchbox will cater the group’s Christmas luncheon. A Searcy High School musical group will provide entertainment.

EdenSong Concert in Fairfield Bay

FAIRFIELD BAY — The EdenSong Chorale will present Christmas Joy: A Christmas Celebration at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome. Tickets may be picked up at the welcome desk at the center from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Conference Center will not mail out tickets or hold them at the door. They need to be obtained prior to the day of the show.

NARFE Christmas Luncheon

HEBER SPRINGS — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1156, will have its Christmas Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at Mack’s Fish House, 559 Wilburn Road. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For more information, call Kathy Golding at (501) 206-1375.

Commencement Ceremony

SEARCY — Harding University will host its Fall Commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 in Benson Auditorium. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for guest seating.

Cookie Class

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College in Melbourne will offer a cookie class for children ages 10 to 13 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 14. The class will be taught by Amy Lynn Queret-Mitchell, director of the Ozarka Culinary Program. Participants will make homemade carnival and sugar cookies and take home a plate of cookies. The course fee is $25, with all supplies included. For more information or to register, email Queret-Mitchell at amy.mitchell@ozarka.edu.

New Year’s Eve Battle of the Bands

SEARCY — The Performing Arts Center on the Square and Quattlebaum Music will present the New Year’s Eve Battle of the Bands at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Center on the Square. To enter a band for a chance to sell merchandise, win $400 and book a free private concert, send two songs to creative@centeronthesquare.org by midnight Wednesday. Video is encouraged but not required. The lineup will be announced Thursday.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.