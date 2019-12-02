Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Construction begins on solar project in southeast Arkansas

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:44 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - This Aug. 6, 2019, file photo shows Dominion Energy's Scott Solar farm in Powhatan, Va. On Friday, Aug. 9, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation in July. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

LAKE VILLAGE — Workers have begun construction on a new solar project in southeast Arkansas that's expected to produce enough electricity to power more than 18,000 homes once it's up and running.

The Chicot Solar Energy Center near Lake Village is a project of NextEra Energy Resources and Entergy Arkansas. They say the project will be larger than the Stuttgart Solar Energy Center, which came online in 2018 and was Arkansas' largest universal solar energy project at the time.

Officials say construction will last about 11 months. Once complete, the solar energy center will be able to generate 100 megawatts of electricity and will serve Entergy Arkansas customers under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Entergy and NextEra have previously announced plans for a 100-megawatt solar facility to be built near Searcy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT