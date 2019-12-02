Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police Beat

by Clara Turnage | Today at 1:59 a.m.

Driver arrested on drug, other counts

A Conway man is accused of having MDMA pills and suspected marijuana in his car, and of striking a patrol vehicle while running from police Sunday morning, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers attempted to pull a car over Sunday in west Little Rock but the car kept moving and veered into a patrol vehicle. The car ran two red lights and then crashed near Kanis and Bowman roads, the report said.

The report said that officers searched the driver, Trevious Rashon Williams, 22, and found seven MDMA pills in Williams' pocket and a bag of suspected marijuana in the vehicle.

Williams was in the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening without bail facing several drug charges, two charges of failure to stop or yield, a fleeing charge and a reckless-driving charge, according to the jail's roster.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Burglary suspect said to strike man

A Jacksonville woman faces charges after she reportedly struck a man in the face with an iron while breaking into his house Sunday morning, police said.

Jacksonville police arrested Talaysia Smith, 23, on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary and second-degree criminal mischief after responding to a disturbance at 400 Mulberry St., a report said.

Two witnesses told police that they saw Smith strike a man in the face with an iron while pushing into his apartment, the report said.

Smith was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $31,000 bond Sunday evening, the report said.

Metro on 12/02/2019

Print Headline: Driver arrested on drug, other counts Burglary suspect said to strike man

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT