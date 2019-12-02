Police Beat

Driver arrested on drug, other counts

A Conway man is accused of having MDMA pills and suspected marijuana in his car, and of striking a patrol vehicle while running from police Sunday morning, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers attempted to pull a car over Sunday in west Little Rock but the car kept moving and veered into a patrol vehicle. The car ran two red lights and then crashed near Kanis and Bowman roads, the report said.

The report said that officers searched the driver, Trevious Rashon Williams, 22, and found seven MDMA pills in Williams' pocket and a bag of suspected marijuana in the vehicle.

Williams was in the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening without bail facing several drug charges, two charges of failure to stop or yield, a fleeing charge and a reckless-driving charge, according to the jail's roster.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Burglary suspect said to strike man

A Jacksonville woman faces charges after she reportedly struck a man in the face with an iron while breaking into his house Sunday morning, police said.

Jacksonville police arrested Talaysia Smith, 23, on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary and second-degree criminal mischief after responding to a disturbance at 400 Mulberry St., a report said.

Two witnesses told police that they saw Smith strike a man in the face with an iron while pushing into his apartment, the report said.

Smith was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $31,000 bond Sunday evening, the report said.

Metro on 12/02/2019