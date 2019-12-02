K.C. offense an accessory in rout

Kansas City safety Juan Thornhill intercepts a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss before returning it for a touchdown during the first half Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 40-9 to take a two-game lead over the Raiders in the AFC West.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes looked up at the scoreboard late in the third quarter and was stunned to see the Kansas City Chiefs had taken a 31-0 lead over AFC West rival Oakland.

"I felt like we'd only scored a couple of times," he said.

That's because the Chiefs' high-powered offense didn't need to do a whole lot Sunday. Their defense and the inept Raiders took care of the rest.

Mahomes did throw for a touchdown and run for a touchdown, but it was Juan Thornhill's interception return for a score and a long list of blunders by Derek Carr and the Raiders that really made the difference.

They allowed Kansas City to cruise to a 40-9 victory and into a two-game lead over the Raiders in the division race.

"That's what we expected all season long, and you've seen it week by week the defense getting better," Mahomes said, "and the offense just played in the flow of the game. We've been in every type of game so far, and we've been finding ways to win them."

LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson also had TD runs for the Chiefs (8-4), who can clinch a fourth consecutive division title with a victory over New England and an Oakland loss to Tennessee next weekend.

Carr dropped to 0-6 at Arrowhead Stadium with another miserable outing, throwing for 222 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Raiders (6-6) failed to score twice in the red zone, were penalized 12 times for 99 yards, and watched Kansas City put together a 9½-minute drive almost entirely on the ground that soaked up most of the fourth quarter.

When the Raiders finally scored a touchdown in the last minute, the Chiefs blocked the extra point and returned it for two points -- one more insult to Oakland in a game full of them.

It was the Raiders' seventh consecutive loss in Kansas City, and the continuation of a major late-season spiral. The blowout came on the heels of a 34-3 loss to the Jets last weekend.

Josh Jacobs was Oakland's lone bright spot, running for 104 yards on 17 carries.

"We put ourselves in horrible situations," Raiders Coach Jon Gruden said. "We had turnovers in the kicking game, I think four (offsides), a pick-6, and we just never found our rhythm at all."

The Chiefs were not penalized once in a game for the first time since Dec. 8, 1974.

"Do that and be productive in the red zone," Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said, "good things happen."

In the first half alone, Carr threw both of his interceptions. The Raiders also lost a fumble on a kick return; failed to convert on fourth and 1; committed seven penalties; and watched Daniel Carlson yank a 44-yard field-goal attempt about 20 yards wide left.

The Chiefs took advantage of all the squandered opportunities.

Mahomes capped a 47-yard drive in the first quarter with a short touchdown pass to Darrel Williams. Then, late in the first half, the reigning MVP scrambled to his left and ran untouched 13 yards for another touchdown.

The Chiefs put the game out of reach in the third quarter.

First, Harrison Butker drilled a 50-yard field goal into the wind. Then, on Kansas City's next possession, Mahomes threw a pick in the end zone that was overturned when replay showed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was held on the play.

The penalty gave Kansas City the ball back, and McCoy scored moments later.

Oakland ended the Chiefs' streak of 59 consecutive points against them when Carlson hit a chip-shot field goal in the fourth quarter. The streak dated to their Week 2 matchup and was a record for a 122-game series that traces its roots to the earliest days of the AFL.

It also ended the Raiders' streak of 15 drives against Kansas City without a point.

"Every team that makes the playoffs, it's about what their defense can do. I think this week we were able to refocus," Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "We haven't played well at home. This type of performance against a division team is pretty good."

Sports on 12/02/2019