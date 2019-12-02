Sections
Lakeview man, 36, arrested in jail threat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:57 a.m.

A Lakeview man was arrested Sunday after calling the Baxter County jail hours earlier and saying the jail was "about to explode," according to a news release.

Baxter County deputies arrested Jason Robert Patnou, 36, on Sunday on a charge of falsely communicating a terroristic threat after he told jail employees that they needed to "release all the prisoners" because the jail was about to explode, the release said. When a jail employee asked him to clarify, Patnou said "have fun with that" and hung up, authorities said.

Deputies identified Patnou from his caller ID, which matched the phone number on file from one of Patnou's previous arrests, the release said. Deputies searched the jail but found no explosives.

Deputies went to Patnou's home and found him naked and intoxicated before arresting him, according to the release.

Patnou was in the Baxter County jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond Sunday evening, according to the release.

Metro on 12/02/2019

