Little Rock teen charged in 9 armed robberies

An 18-year-old from Little Rock was charged Sunday with nine counts of aggravated robbery in a series of crimes over the last two weeks, police said.

Jail records show Doriece Hill also faces nine counts of theft, one count of first-degree battery, criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery and one count of carrying a prohibited weapon.

Hill was taken into custody Sunday after he attempted to get into a woman’s car around 6:40 p.m., authorities said.

Officers nearby noticed the interaction, according to a police report, and saw he matched the description of a suspect in recent robberies.

The officers stopped him and found in his possession a loaded pistol, according to the report.

Officers took Hill in for questioning, and he confessed to "numerous" armed robberies and a battery, according to an arrest report. He was also charged with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery for the incident earlier when he tried to get into the woman's car.

Robberies in which Hill has been charged, according to police reports filed in each, include:

Nov. 22: Tobacco Superstore, 8414 Geyer Springs Road. About $1,000 and a cellphone stolen.

Nov. 24: 9021 Geyer Springs Road. More than $600, a cellphone and tobacco products stolen.

Nov. 25: DK gas station, 8209 Geyer Springs Road. Undisclosed amount of money stolen.

Tuesday: Valero gas station, 6500 Mablevale Cut Off Road. Undisclosed amount of money stolen.

Thursday: Sharks Fish and Chicken, 8824 Geyer Springs Road. About $1,700 stolen.

Friday: Little Caesars, 8500 Geyer Springs Road. Undisclosed amount of money stolen.

Hill was booked into the Pulaski County jail just after 1 a.m. Monday, and he remained there Monday afternoon with bail not yet set.