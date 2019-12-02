Sections
Police: Little Rock man's shin broken by bullet in Friday shooting

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:26 p.m.
A Little Rock man’s shin bone was broken early Friday morning when he was shot in the leg, police said.

Officers found Sahaya Pharoah, 46, around 2:15 a.m. lying on the front porch of a home in the 1900 block of South Schiller Street bleeding from his left leg.

Pharoah told police two men had robbed him of a “government phone” and $38 before hitting him in the head and shooting him, according to the police report.

He was taken to UAMS, and police were later told Pharoah’s shin bone was broken and he would need surgery.

At the scene, a witness told police he had heard loud banging on the front door, and when he opened it, he saw Pharoah lying outside.

Officers followed bloody footprints from near this spot down the block to another home. That residence’s front door showed damage to its glass, according to the report, and the glass on the back door was broken out. A window was also open.

Inside the house, police found a “large amount” of blood and spent shell casings on the stairs.

