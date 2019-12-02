Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing south Arkansas highway; wrecks kill 3 others on roads in state

A pedestrian was killed Friday evening while attempting to cross a four-lane road in south Arkansas, authorities said.

Henry Lendell Golden, 66, was traveling north on Junction City Road in El Dorado when his vehicle broke down between the Arkansas Welcome Center and the T Ricks nearby, according to the city’s police department. Authorities said it appeared he was headed toward the T Ricks when he began crossing the highway shortly before 6 p.m.

Golden, who was from El Dorado, was fatally struck by a 2001 Ford Explorer traveling north, according to an Arkansas State Police fatality report. Conditions were clear and dry at the time, troopers said.

"It's a terrible tragedy," El Dorado Police spokesman Lt. Chris Lutman said.

Lutman said Golden was wearing darker clothing when he attempted to cross the street, and the driver did not see him.

The driver's name has not been released. Lutman said he does not expect her to face any charges.

At least two other people also died in crashes on Arkansas roads on Friday.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died after an SUV turned in front of him in Camden, troopers said.

Authorities said a 2017 Kia Sportage traveling south on U.S. 79 pulled onto the shoulder and began to turn around when a southbound 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle struck it. The collision happened shortly before 7:40 p.m.

The motorcycle rider, Austin Porter of Camden, was killed, police said. A girl in the SUV was injured. The driver and another passenger in the vehicle were unhurt, the report states.

In Pope County, a 52-year-old Russellville man died after his vehicle struck a tree, according to police.

John B. Taylor was driving a 2016 BMW east on Arkansas 326 in a curve in rainy weather when he lost control of his vehicle, a crash report states. The BMW struck a tree at about 9:40 p.m., killing him.

On Thursday afternoon, a car veered into a ravine and overturned in Hot Springs Village, killing an 81-year-old woman, according to authorities.

Police said the wreck happened just before 3:20 p.m. A 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo traveling west on Desoto Boulevard left the wet road to the right and became airborne, the report states.

The Monte Carlo went down a ravine, striking several trees before flipping over and coming to a rest on its roof, according to authorities.

Barbara Bixler, of Hot Springs Village, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was killed. The driver, 56-year-old Lauren Raburn, was injured, the report states.

At least 456 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.