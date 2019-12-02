Police: Little Rock man upset over cigarettes bites off part of man's ear, tip of woman's finger

A Little Rock man bit off a chunk of a man's ear and the tip of a woman's pinkie finger after getting angry that a gas station didn't have the cigarettes he wanted, according to a police report.

Little Rock police arrested Dirk Edwyne Johnson, 52, on two charges of first-degree battery and a charge of resisting arrest Friday night after officers responded to a call about an assault in progress at the Shell gas station at 10100 N. Rodney Parham Road, the report said.

When officers arrived, Junyeol Choi, 36, was missing his earlobe and Yujin Lee, 63, was missing the tip of her pinkie finger on her right hand, the report said. Officers arrested Johnson, after witness statements indicated that he had bitten the two people, and transported him to the 12th Street Substation, according to the report.

At the police station, Johnson became "combative," screaming profanities and banging on a table to which he was handcuffed, the report said. At one point while he was being handcuffed to the table, Johnson grabbed the door to the interview room and refused to let officers close it, the report said.

"Due to Johnson being highly intoxicated and having a history of biting extremities off," officers used a Taser to stun him and put tighter restraints on him, the report said. Johnson later told police that he bit the cashier because he was angry that the gas station did not have the five-pack of cigarettes he wanted, the report said.

Johnson was in the Pulaski County jail, being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond, Saturday evening, according to the jail's roster.

North Little Rock man arrested on firearm count

A North Little Rock man was arrested Friday after shooting a gun inside his apartment and at a car outside, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police responded to a report of shots being fired Friday evening near 5623 MacArthur Drive and found Eder Gilberto Lopez-Leal, 38, with a recently fired pistol in his waistband, the report said. Lopez-Leal told police that he fired the gun at a car while he stood outside the building and at a wall inside his apartment, the report said.

The reason for the gunfire was not listed in the report.

Lopez-Leal was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and discharging a firearm in the city limits, the report said. He was not listed as being in the Pulaski County jail Saturday evening, according to the jail's roster.

